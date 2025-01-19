I was going to request a feature of a button (or right-click ->CONTEXT MENU -> Translate) to immediately translate a page. There are some sites that do not "trigger" the Vivaldi translation pop-up.

It would be convenient to have a button, or otherwise quickly accessible, means by which to translate.

As a responsible forum user, I searched beforehand. I found this topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/402858

They seemed to indicate that there is button or some such feature now added. Where is it?