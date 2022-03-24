@luetage it's a Jira server in the backlog view.

This page works, but you have to create an account (free) to view it:

Here's another one I found you should be able to use without a login, but it is not the same backlog view. However, a solution here might work on the backlog view:

Basically I want to be able to get the full ticket view in the right tab (background click the ticket number to see the full view).