Command Chain Recipes
This topic is meant to be a place to both collect recipes and ask for advice. Following an overview of all command chains we have accumulated so far.
Collection
- Capture and Tweet
- Clone Tab and Tile Horizontally
- Close Active Panel
- Close Stack
- Close Tab Move Left/Right
- Copy Page Address
- Copy URL & Title of Current Page in Rich Text Format
- Cup Noodles Timer
- Dark (Invert)
- DeepL
- Enhanced Fullscreen
- Follow and Tile
- History Panel Select All
- HotkeyHighlightSearch
- Inspect UI
- Mail Mode/Exit Mail Mode
- Netflix Mode
- New Stacked Tab
- New Top Level Tab at End
- Open Clipboard in New Tab
- Open Selection
- Periodic Reload Context Menu (Custom)
- Publication Date of Article
- Reverse Image Search
- Save Tab Stack as Session
- Search 2 Engines with Selection and Tile
- Switch Tab and Mute Others
- Tab Scroll
- Watch Amazon Prime + Tweetdeck as Webpanel
Please feel free to share your recipes! This new feature has potential, we should put it to good use and push its limits ️
Pesala Ambassador
@luetage Sleep is now renamed to Delay
I have Copy Page Address on my Page Context menu. I don't think we need a new Command Chain for that.
Enhanced Fullscreen
- Fullscreen Mode
- Delay: Parameter = 100
- Address Bar
- Bookmark Bar
Clone Tab and Tile Horizontally
- Clone Selected Tabs (active tab included in selection)
- Tile Horizontally
@pesala Good point, delay makes more sense than sleep anyway. And yeah, as mentioned in OP, copy page address is a menu item and a mouse gesture. But I want to trigger it with a single key shortcut. I’m sure this will be available as a command and keyboard shortcut at some point in future, until then I’m fine with the chain.
Follow and Tile
Creates a follower tab and tiles it with the initial tab, as requested by @syplex.
- Open Link in Current Tab
Parameter:
javascript:(()=>{const a=document.getElementsByTagName('a');for(i=0;i<a.length;i++){a[i].setAttribute('target','follow')};setTimeout(()=>{const h=window.location.href;window.history.replaceState('stateObj','',h);a[0].click()},500)})();
- Delay
Parameter: 1000
- Tile Vertically
- Open Link in Current Tab
This is great, thanks!
One page I use regularly opens links within the page in a limited fashion on click, but I want to see the full link in the follower tab. The only way to do that is middle click the link, but these are not opened in the follower tab. Any idea on how to do that?
-
@syplex No idea. Can you provide a link?
-
@luetage it's a Jira server in the backlog view.
This page works, but you have to create an account (free) to view it:
- https://jira.atlassian.com/secure/RapidBoard.jspa?rapidView=2750&view=planning.nodetail&selectedIssue=CONFSERVER-60152&issueLimit=100
Here's another one I found you should be able to use without a login, but it is not the same backlog view. However, a solution here might work on the backlog view:
Basically I want to be able to get the full ticket view in the right tab (background click the ticket number to see the full view).
-
@syplex It’s likely these pages open the links with their own Javascript function at which point this script is helpless. Mind you, I haven’t written follower tabs, I only added some code to make it work well in a command chain with tiling. Another good example is duckduckgo search, doesn’t work there either.
-
@luetage if we could make background tab link opening (ie, shift+click) redirect to the tiled tab it would solve the problem, but I don't know how Vivaldi handles background tab opening, clearly it does something different and maybe ignores the javascript code somehow?
-
Switch tabs and mute inactive tabs
1, Previous Tab(by Order)
or Next Tab(by Oeder)
2, Mute All Tabs
3, Delay
Parameter:300
4, Mute/Unmute Tab
For watching Olympic Live on page tiling.
-
Open Selection
Copies the selected text and opens it in a new tab. If it’s an address you will navigate to the web page, in any other case it will search your default engine. I’m using the shortcut
Alt-Ofor this chain.
- Copy
- Quick Commands
- Delay
Parameter:
200
- Paste and Go
kyu3a Ambassador
This chain is for watching Amazon Prime video with checking and tweeting by Tweetdeck.
I usually hide WEB panel and set the panel display method to "Floating". So, this chain open Amazon Prime video on the current tab. And change the panel display method. And show the panel.
- Open Link in New Tab（現在のタブをリンクで開く）
Paramenter: https://www.amazon.co.jp/gp/browse.html?node=2351649051&ref_=nav_em__aiv_vid_0_2_2_2
- Toggle Floating Panel（パネルのオーバーレイ表示切り替え）
- Panel（パネルを表示 / 非表示）
- Web Panel 1（ウェブパネル 1）
P.S.
This chain is for restoring the settings.
- Home（ホームへ移動）
- Toggle Floating Panel（パネルのオーバーレイ表示切り替え）
- Panel（パネルを表示 / 非表示）
- Open Link in New Tab（現在のタブをリンクで開く）
Compose Mail
1. Compose New Message
Now, a new message can be composed from any tab and not just M3.
-
@jumpsq That’s interesting, the command »compose new message« is already available as keyboard shortcut, mouse gesture and from quick commands; but only as command chain does it trigger anywhere (no need to visit mail first), as you mentioned. I wonder whether this is a bug.
-
@luetage I reported it as a bug (VB-80380), but I think that it's meant to be like this. It was in the changelog not too long ago that this will now only trigger from M3 directly (though I do not really see any reasoning why this should be the case).
-
@jumpsq The other way around, I think it’s a bug it works as command chain. I would assume the issue is the command can be triggered on a window where m3 is supposed to be unreachable.
-
@luetage Well, it's not an issue, though as it works without issues to compose messages in other windows. But we're derailing - it would need a Gwen now to offer us to split threads ...
-
@jumpsq It’s about command chains. Moreover I will link all shared command chains from OP at some point. I see no issue discussing something like this here.
ChimeraLove
Thanks you @luetage for "Search Engine with Selection"!
This one is for Selected text to be searched in two search engines and tile the result as shown in the gif.
(In reality it's not as smooth because the new tab command opens "Start page" for a moment so it's more flickering..)
Search engines url:
Translate - https://translate.google.com/?sl=auto&tl=en&text=%s &op=translate
Nickname: t
Etymology - https://www.google.com/search?q=%s etymology
Nickname: e
Commands:
1
Open Link in Current Tab
Parameter:
javascript:(()=>{const c=window.getSelection();const s=
e ${c};navigator.clipboard.writeText(s);setTimeout(()=>{const t=window.location.href;window.history.replaceState("stateObj","",t)},50)})();
2
Delay 200
3
New Tab
4
Delay 400
5
focus Address Field
6
Paste and Go
7
Previous Tab (Recent)
8
Delay 100
9
Open Link in Current Tab
Parameter:
javascript:(()=>{const c=window.getSelection();const s=
t ${c};navigator.clipboard.writeText(s);setTimeout(()=>{const t=window.location.href;window.history.replaceState("stateObj","",t)},50)})();
10
Delay 200
11
New Tab
12
Delay 400
13
Focus Address Field
14
Paste and Go
15
Select Current Tab
16
Delay 100
17
Select Previous Tab
18
Delay 100
19
Tile Vertically
20
Delay 200
21
Stack Tabs
.
.
*In my case I used google search for etymology so there is a lot of empty space on left side so I used "Stylus" chrome extension with this code.
More instructions here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/fk4cf5/how_to_remove_empty_left_side_of_google_search/
#cnt #center_col, .mw #center_col { margin-left: 5px !important } #hdtb-msb-vis { margin-left: 5px !important } .MUFPAc { margin-left: 5px !important } .WE0UJf { margin-left: 5px !important } .A8SBwf { margin-left: 5px !important } /*Border color for dark mode*/ .RNNXgb { border: 2px solid #adb735 !important; margin-left: -25px; } .srp #searchform { top: 9px; margin-top: 0px; } .dodTBe { height: 50px; } /*Something above search*/ .J1hqV { display: none; }
-
@chimeralove In both instances you are using the search engine nickname
e. Otherwise great job.