I had this idea in my mind for months, so please forgive my lazy (_!_) for not doing it earlier.

Explanation:

You can create a "follower tab" (AKA "Linked Tab") with a simple JavaScript, by assigning each link on a page the target attribute with the follower tab's name. The follower tab will "catch" all links opened on the tab on which the code was executed.

The follower tab itself doesn't exist yet, so you'll have to create it first. You can do so, by clicking on any link on the page on which you executed the code. The page will open in a new tab. But from now on, each link from the page on which the code was executed will open in this newly created follower tab.

So, now you have two tabs - the origin tab and the follower tab. You can use the origin tab as - for example - a table of contents. Select those two tabs (press [CTRL] or [cmd ⌘] and click on both tabs) and choose "Tile 2 Tabs" from the context menu. This will align them side by side, allowing you to view content in the follower tab and change it by clicking on links in the origin tab. That's just one use case - the rest is up to you.

Method 1 - Bookmarklet

Persistent through browser updates, not persistent on page refresh

Save the following code as a bookmark:

javascript:var linksArr=document.getElementsByTagName("a");for(i=0;i<linksArr.length;i++){linksArr[i].setAttribute("target","followertab");};

Put the bookmark on your bookmarks bar or wherever you find the most convenient for you. Call this bookmark whenever you want to make the active tab the "origin" tab. The "follower" tab will be created once you visit any link from the origin tab (see explanation above).

Remember that once you change content on the origin tab (by either refreshing the page or loading any new content into it), the links on that page won't use the follower tab any more. Use the bookmarklet again, to restore the link between the origin tab and the follower tab.

Method 2 - Page Actions

Persistent on page refresh, not persistent through browser updates

Go to your Vivaldi installation folder and navigate to the Page Actions catalogue ( located at *Vivaldi installation folder*\Application\*Vivaldi version number here*\resources\vivaldi\user_files\ ) Create a new file (a text document) or make a copy of one of the existing files and wipe its contents. Change the file's name to "Follower Tab" (you can name it however you wish) and change its extension to *.js , so it looks like this: Follower Tab.js Paste the below code into your file and save it. Restart Vivaldi (or run, if it wasn't running already). Choose Page Actions from the status bar (by default press [CTRL] + [SHIFT] + [S] / [cmd ⌘] + [shift] + [S] to show/hide the status bar) - its icon looks something like this: <> - and find your "Follower Tab" Page Action on the list. Alternatively, call the Page Action using the quick commands menu (by default press [F2] ) by simply typing its name (the one you've chosen in step 3). Steps 6 & 7 will make the active tab the "origin" tab. The "follower" tab will be created once you visit any link from the origin tab (see explanation above).

Use this code in your file:

function FollowerTab() { var linksArr=document.getElementsByTagName("a"); for (i=0;i<linksArr.length;i++) { linksArr[i].setAttribute("target","followertab"); } } if (document.readyState==='complete') { FollowerTab(); } else { document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { FollowerTab(); }); }

The Page Actions are enabled on each tab for as long as you don't turn them off or restart the browser. That means you can refresh the origin tab and still keep the link with the follower tab. Unfortunately, you'll have to repeat steps 1-4 after each browser update.

Other information:

Each tab can have only one follower tab. Each follower tab can have only one origin tab. You can use multiple pairs of origin-follower tabs in one session.

I haven't tested this on every website, but it obviously won't work persistently if a page uses dynamic content loading (for example when you're scrolling the page down and a new content appears while you scroll - like on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc.). For such pages, a bookmarklet is easier to call (to assign the links in the newly loaded content a proper target attribute). You'll have to execute the code manually every time a new content appears so that you can keep using the follower tab on that content as well.

If a page uses JS to open links, that code might not work at all.

I'll see if I can come up with any solutions to the aforementioned problems. If I have any new ideas, I'll update this post.