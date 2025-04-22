Opening a new link
-
How can I choose whether a new link will be opened in a tab or in stack? I can do it on Android but cannot find it in desktop.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@udayin Settings → Tabs → New Tab Position
-
@DoctorG But can't you just choose when you are opening the link (like in Android)?
At the moment I let everything open in the stack and if that's not what I want, I have a keyboard shortcut to unstack it. But I can't believe it has to be this cumbersome.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@udayin In Settings, Tabs, New Tab Position, select:As Tab Stack with Related Tab
Then open the link in a new tab using Ctrl+Click, Middle-click, or Shift+Click, whichever you prefer.
To open the link in a new tab, outside of the current tab stack, drag the link and drop it into the New Tab Button.