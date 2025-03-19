How to stay on page when open link in new tab?
When I am searching for stuff, I open relevant links from the document to new tabs so I can read them later. The problem is that Vivaldi sends me directly to the opened link. I dont want that. How can I change this behavor?
Chrome and Firefox does that by default.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@TorOle Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Right-click and choose to open in background tab.
Or use Ctrl+click.
Far as I know they work exactly like Vivaldi.
Are you using Bing for searches? Bing always opens a new focused tab from links. Bing also has a setting for it I think.
@Pathduck Easier answer is to middle-click links, presuming you have a mouse with a middle button and/or scroll wheel (pressing the wheel will be equivalent to middle-click). Those with trackpads or 1-/2-button mice have to use the other methods, of course.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@sgunhouse I always forget about the MMB because I never use it, muscle memory, besides I have one hand on the keyboard already so pressing Ctrl is easier
Also, my mouse's MMB is really hard.
@Pathduck Some of those where you're actually pressing the scroll wheel especially tend that way (so you don't press it by accident when scrolling, I guess).
Pesala Ambassador
@TorOle Assign a mouse gesture, such as GestureDown to:
Open Link in Background Tab (Over a Link)