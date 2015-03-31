I believe that one of the most asked questions is "how to open a link in background?"

Click with middle button is the answer.

CTRL+ Left mouse button works too. ,<–-(CMD+LMB on Macs)

The reply is usually: "but notebooks have just two buttons".

While not always true, this is a good point.

Here you can find how enable the three button emulation in Linux

**Here you can find an utility to do the same thing in Windows

Is worth to advise that middle buttons works not just on Vivaldi but also on Opera, Opium and most modern browsers, and in most modern tabbed programs like the Notepad++ editor.**