I would like to remove this translation icon from the address bar. I like to make the interface cleaner, and what bothers me is the fact that my native language is Brazilian Portuguese, and even though I'm on a page in that language, it appears. which doesn't make sense, since I would use it on an English page to translate into Portuguese, and in this final case it should appear. or if you can deactivate it in all cases. because I use shortcuts for this, so the icon would be irrelevant most of the time.

I looked in the settings, and all the options I changed didn't remove the icon.