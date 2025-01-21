Any tips for removing the "translate page" icon in the address bar?
I would like to remove this translation icon from the address bar. I like to make the interface cleaner, and what bothers me is the fact that my native language is Brazilian Portuguese, and even though I'm on a page in that language, it appears. which doesn't make sense, since I would use it on an English page to translate into Portuguese, and in this final case it should appear. or if you can deactivate it in all cases. because I use shortcuts for this, so the icon would be irrelevant most of the time.
I looked in the settings, and all the options I changed didn't remove the icon.
yojimbo274064400
Deselect Settings > Gerneal > Automatically Offer to Translate Pages (located under Accept Languages section) as highlighted below:
luetage Supporters Soprano
@llyon You can hide it with custom CSS. This button doesn’t have a distinct selector, but we can select it with the title attribute. You have to adjust the title to your own language in the selector, or it won’t work.
button.ToolbarButton-Button[title="Translate Page"] { display: none; }
@yojimbo274064400 Thank you, but I had already done that and even removed these languages too, but it still appears (inverted, not appearing on the English pages and appearing on the pages in my language )
@luetage thanks, i just tested it and it worked (: