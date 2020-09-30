@ajvivaldi

Add vivaldi://extensions/ as a web panel and you have it.

Yes please I would like the ability to manually maintain MIME types in the browser.

Often software does not add a MIME type to the OS so must be handled by the browser.

Manually adding it to the OS so it works in the browser is a stupid thing to expect users to do when a perfect functional example exists in Opera 12 that all browsers could learn a lesson from.

Chromium already handles MIME types in its own way separate to the OS and recognises various file and URI types the OS does not, as is painfully clear when it constantly tries to block files for my safety.

About 80 to 90 percent of the files I download Vivaldi will tell me are unsafe, so it damn well interferes when it pleases.

We would simply prefer some control over its behaviour.