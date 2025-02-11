How to change shift + alt shortcut to alt?
-
tankinkorkki
I am used to using a website's built-in shortcuts in the Chrome browser. In Chrome, they work by pressing Alt + key, but in Vivaldi, I also have to press the Shift key simultaneously.
Is there a way to change or program this in Vivaldi so that only Alt + key works?
By "key," I mean a specific key like S, which triggers a certain function.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tankinkorkki
Hi, there are some hard coded shortcuts like Ctrl+C but others you can change as you like.
May you check the help pages with F1, in this case:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/keyboard-shortcuts/
Cheers, mib