I thought it would be useful to collect a number of features or shortcuts that are not documented in Help. I will add any others to this first post as I find them or others users report them.
- Alt+Left-click on close button = Close Other Tabs.
- Shift+Left-click on a link = Open in new tab
- Ctrl+Shift+Click to open a link in a new window.
- Ctrl+Left-click in URL in address bar = Go to the directory before point clicked
- Ctrl+Left-click on the Back/Forward Navigation Buttons to open the URL in a New Tab
- Click on the Active Tab to minimize it (Settings, Tabs, Tab Features) to quickly view the previous tab
Set the Active Tab Minimum Width (Settings, Tabs, Tab Display)
- Quick Select: Click at the start of text; Shift+Click at end of the desired text block to select it.
- Alt+Click on the Show/Hide Panel Icon in the Status Bar to set the Panels to Floating/Docked
- Middle-click reload button will duplicate / clone tab
- Middle-click tab to close it
- Alt+Click or Middle-click on Panel Icon to open in a New Tab (except for downloads)
- After selecting “Capture Selection” from the Status Bar camera icon, click anywhere on the page (do not drag), then click on the camera icon to save a screenshot of the active window.
- Double-click on border of panel to hide the panel and the panel toolbar (= Shortcut F4)
- Alt+Scrollwheel to cycle tabs
- PageDown and PageUp change Webpage zoom by 50% and Home/End set it to 20% and 500% respectively when the slider has focus.
- Ctrl+Click or Middle-click on open Bookmarks Bar folder to open bookmarks in a background tab without closing the menu. Use Shift+Click to open them in a foreground tab.
- Shortcuts to Select Next/Previous Tab will select all tabs in a stack with one keystroke.
- Ctrl+Double-click on a tab selects all other tabs from the same domain.
- Middle-click on Trash Can to reopen the last closed tab.
- Long-click on Status Bar clock to change settings.
- Select multiple tabs in the Window Panel to copy all of the URLs as a list.
- Double-click on Vivaldi icon when Horizontal Menu Bar is displayed closes the window. (This is a standard Windows shortcut, so not expected to find in Vivaldi Help).
Please let me know if any of the above shortcuts or features are documented in help.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Ctrl+click on Back/Forward buttons opens Previous/Next page in a new tab is new since Snapshot 1.16.1279.3
-
-
I'm not sure if this was officially documented anywhere, but you can drag to resize the search field:
-
Hold down the left mouse button and right-click on the scrollbar thumb.
This will lock the mouse cursor to the thumb until you click again.
After typing part of an address in the URL field, click on the Vivaldi icon that appears to go to that address.
ShlomiYahbes
Double click on the tab panel to open new Tab
(when the Tabs are on left side)
-
- Ctrl+Click or Middle-click on open Bookmarks Bar folder to open bookmarks in a background tab without closing the menu. Use Shift+Click to open them in a foreground tab.