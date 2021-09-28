I made a huge thumbnail pack ...
So a bunch of people have seen my thumbnail pack that I've created for all of us to use as our custom Speed Dial thumbs. I decided to create a thread here I can show as a place people can find them, and to also take requests from people asking me what sites they would like to see me make thumbnails for.
These thumbnails were created to try to be in the same style as Vivaldi's stock SD thumbs. They were also made to be as accurate as possible to the official website/company's/app's logo/icon/watermark. Vivaldi's stock thumbs have also been doing this as well. So if you like Vivaldi's stock thumbs, which I really do, then you'll probably like this thumbnail pack I made.
That's also why I didn't do thumbs for sites that Vivaldi already made thumbs for, like YouTube and Twitter. They already look good, and if I were to make a Twitter thumbnail, it would look identical to Vivaldi's.
The only exception I've decided to make is Facebook. I noticed that Vivaldi's stock thumbnail is using an outdated version of the Facebook logo. I tried my best to make one that was scaled just like Vivaldi's stock Facebook thumb, with Facebook's new watermark. I kinda still like FB's old logo that Vivaldi uses, but just in case, there ya go.
Enjoy the thumbnail collection, and if you have any requests for websites you'd like to see made in this style, let me know!
Thumbnail pack can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwcOkwtCjr51T0psOHJXb0M4VmM?resourcekey=0-PX-P0JJhsL7aSv2D3EQGHA&usp=sharing
Thank you so much for this!
If a may, would you consider making thumbnails for these websites:
https://www.gog.com/
https://www.humblebundle.com/
https://classroom.google.com/
Great ! If you have time, i'd suggest making googlekeep, linguee, googleagenda, myHomework and ecoledirecte ones, but can i make them myself and participate ?
This post should be pinned
Frederic_Chopin
@applebark
These are a selection of thumbnails I made, some of which for sites you requested.
(Not all of them have the same resolution, but the aspect ratio is exactly the same!)
@AltCode Done! Look for the following:
sd_gog
sd_humbebundle
sd_googleclassroom
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwcOkwtCjr51T0psOHJXb0M4VmM?usp=sharing
And for the next people, I'll be doing yours next.
@Mx3 Yeah, you can also create some and participate if you want. But just in case, I did them all myself, so you can still have them to enjoy.
Look for the following:
sd_googlekeep
sd_linguee
sd_googlecalendar
sd_myhomework
sd_ecoledirecte
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwcOkwtCjr51T0psOHJXb0M4VmM?usp=sharing
@applebark A big list, but done! This is good, as some of them I wanted to do, and now we have 'em.
Look for the following:
sd_minds
sd_pastebin
sd_pihole
sd_memrise
sd_duolingo
sd_evi
sd_omgubuntu
sd_theregister
sd_raspberrypi
sd_gamefaqs
sd_gap
sd_teespring
And the gaming ones:
sd_guildwars2
sd_starwarstheoldrepublic
sd_pathofexile
sd_worldofwarcraft
sd_diablo3
sd_treeofsavior
sd_wildstar
sd_torchlight2
sd_grimdawn
sd_minecraft
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwcOkwtCjr51T0psOHJXb0M4VmM?usp=sharing
Any others?
@applebark You're welcome! If you want, you can take a picture of your SD page and show it off
@dLeon I don't understand the part about the link in my profile being broken. What do you mean?
@dLeon You're right. I clicked on it and got an error. What is the favorites in our profile anyway?
dogbiscuit
@D0J0P great work on the thumbnails. If it isn't too much work, could you make some for the following sites:
- 4chan (https://4chan.org)
- Digital Ocean (https://www.digitalocean.com)
- Amazon Prime Video (https://primevideo.com)
Thanks in advance. These are the last ones left on my New Tab page.
-
@dogbiscuit Done!
Look for the following:
sd_4chan
sd_digitalocean
sd_amazonprimevideo
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwcOkwtCjr51T0psOHJXb0M4VmM?usp=sharing
Now that those are the last ones for you, what other thumbs have you used so far?
@dLeon Nice! I get the 404 error when I try to type in your profile too, but I can guess I make an appearance there
-
Would you mind creating one for Jira?
Thanks
@jondanson Is Jira the program Vivaldi uses for their bug reporting?
I did Jira for you. Look for the following:
sd_ jira
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwcOkwtCjr51T0psOHJXb0M4VmM?usp=sharing
-
Can you, please, make thumbnails for:
- https://www.americasarmy.com
- https://www.xda-developers.com
- 15min.lt (all lithuanians will be thankful for this )
- delfi.lt (all lithuanians will be thankful for this )
P. S. Small bug in feedly thumbnail? I can see a small white line on right of thumbnail.
-
@Modestas I already did XDA Developers. Are you able to find it?
And the rest is now done! Look for the following:
sd_americasarmy
sd_xda
sd_15min_lt
sd_delfi_lt
I'll be looking forward to thank you letters from Lithuanians
And thank you for telling me about the Feedly thumbnail! I didn't catch that, and that is now fixed. Look for sd_feedly in the folder, and it should be fixed.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwcOkwtCjr51T0psOHJXb0M4VmM?usp=sharing
-
Hi there!
@D0J0P, Could you consider making nice thumbnails for the following websites:
Thanks in advance, happy surfing with Vivaldi!
-
@Bedoncity I didn't find a logo/icon for Kingdom of Tales, so I took it from screenshots of the site. Let me know if it looks okay.
Look for the following:
sd_danstonchat
sd_kingdomoftalesv3
sd_malwarebytes
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwcOkwtCjr51T0psOHJXb0M4VmM?usp=sharing