So a bunch of people have seen my thumbnail pack that I've created for all of us to use as our custom Speed Dial thumbs. I decided to create a thread here I can show as a place people can find them, and to also take requests from people asking me what sites they would like to see me make thumbnails for.

These thumbnails were created to try to be in the same style as Vivaldi's stock SD thumbs. They were also made to be as accurate as possible to the official website/company's/app's logo/icon/watermark. Vivaldi's stock thumbs have also been doing this as well. So if you like Vivaldi's stock thumbs, which I really do, then you'll probably like this thumbnail pack I made.

That's also why I didn't do thumbs for sites that Vivaldi already made thumbs for, like YouTube and Twitter. They already look good, and if I were to make a Twitter thumbnail, it would look identical to Vivaldi's.

The only exception I've decided to make is Facebook. I noticed that Vivaldi's stock thumbnail is using an outdated version of the Facebook logo. I tried my best to make one that was scaled just like Vivaldi's stock Facebook thumb, with Facebook's new watermark. I kinda still like FB's old logo that Vivaldi uses, but just in case, there ya go.

Enjoy the thumbnail collection, and if you have any requests for websites you'd like to see made in this style, let me know!

Thumbnail pack can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwcOkwtCjr51T0psOHJXb0M4VmM?resourcekey=0-PX-P0JJhsL7aSv2D3EQGHA&usp=sharing