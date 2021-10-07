-
RealMat0s Ambassador
Progressive web apps, progressive web apps, or simply PWA, are all the rage, we know many of you have used them at some point, others may not.
The applications we use on our devices can be quickly classified into two types: web applications and mobile applications.
Web applications are used through a browser (we recommend Vivaldi, did you know that?), that is, through web pages. Therefore, we only need a device with internet connection and internet to make use of the functionalities of the application in question.
Many of the progressive web applications are so similar to normal web applications that they are not even recognized, for example:
1.- Twitter
2.- Spotify
3.- Telegram
4.- Dev.to
Similarly to the Search Engine Collection, we'd love to create a PWA collection, so post your favourite PWAs below.
-
xandork Supporters
I use pinafore.social's PWA for Mastodon, since Mastodon instances themselves aren't available as PWAs (despite being so on Android, weirdly enough). Other than that, none of the other sites I use seem to have PWAs available...
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Our very own Vivaldi Forum works great as a PWA.
-
My most commonly used PWAs:
- Outlook
- YouTube
- Spotify
- Vivaldi Forum
- Google Chat
- DPS Calculator (for a video game) - https://www.erkul.games/
- Google Maps
- Google Photos
Other webapps that work well as pseudo-PWAs when you create a shortcut that launches in a window (also works again thanks to the PWA support fixes):
- Google Keep
- Spectrum (forum for a video game) - https://robertsspaceindustries.com/spectrum/community/SC
- Armada fleet builder - https://armada.ryankingston.com
- ARK Starmap (yet again, for a video game) - https://robertsspaceindustries.com/starmap
-
I started using PWAs a few weeks ago. For now, i only use 3:
- YoutubeMusic
- Google Docs (you can even use it offline with it's offline extension)
- pomofocus.io: Great free pomodoro tool - you can assign pomodoro sessions to specific tasks and see reports of your usage later.
-
sev7en Ambassador
Hello,
I am adding... Pinterest with an interesting article about the PWA https://medium.com/dev-channel/a-pinterest-progressive-web-app-performance-case-study-3bd6ed2e6154
-
We find a whole collection of apps precisely dedicated to being used as PWAs on this page.
https://www.ssuitesoft.com/categories/webapps.htm
Apart from these, I also use two AI Search Engines as PWA, both on PC and mobile. On the PC also in the list of search engines.
https://andisearch.com (the first AI search chat in the network, long before others, maybe the most privacy respecting search engine)
https://www.perplexity.ai (one of the best alternative to ChatGPT)
Article where these two search engines appear among others (Neeva, You) with the story and comments of their devs
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ai-google-search_n_6452a48ee4b0fbfe50a095d0
-
killermaster768
If Vivaldi has introduced a collection of PWAs or if there have been developments in this area since my last update, I recommend visiting the official Vivaldi [website or checking] their official announcements and blog posts for the most accurate and up-to-date information about their PWA offerings.
Additionally, you can explore popular PWA directories or platforms to discover and install PWAs across various web browsers. These platforms might provide a broader selection of PWAs from different sources, regardless of the browser you're using.
-
@killermaster768 Vivaldi does not offer and deploy own PWAs.
This thread is only a list to tell users where they can get interesting and useful PWAs which run in Vivaldi browser.
-
rhhcr135mbox1111
Damm i gotta thanks these kinds of post. I learn so much. Awesome