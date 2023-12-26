Other Guides

Hi,

Some Guides and steps for old / low spec Desktop Devices:

Guides

Switches

Locate a Shortcut of your installation Create a copy and rename it to V Optimized , for example Right click and Properties on it At the very end of Target / Command [*Nix after the %u] add the choosen CMD Line Switches: [A Space] --enable-low-end-device-mode + --single-process | --process-per-site (Recommended) | --process-per-tab - Test which of those 3 is better on each System Check how it works

It will look like:

Target: "Path to Vivaldi and Profile" --enable-low-end-device-mode --process-per-site

️ Known downside:

On Youtube, - maybe on some other sites - the overlay for video controls looks as "wave lines" instead of a transparent layer.

Hibernation

Despite the Default Hibernation, some Extensions allows to keep the Tabs Sleeping even when gains focus.

TabSuspender - Preferred

- Preferred New TabDiscard - On 2021 it wakes the Tabs on focus



Tab Unloader is removed from Chrome Store and from CRX4Chrome the CRX is not working.

Here it's a link to a working CRX and to an unpacked folder to allow the installation.

It works fine as of 01.11.2021.

Tab Suspender (memory saver) 2.4.0 - http://u.pc.cd/JujrtalK

Tab Suspender Results

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/651150

Enable Developer Mode at Extensions Page (Ctrl+Shift+E).

Drag'n'Drop the CRX file

or

file or Load an Unpacked Extension and point to the folder, previously located on your VProfile Extensions folder or somewhere safe. It will be pulled every time from there.

Tips

Clean the Cache periodically

periodically Keep the History only visible for the "Last 3 Months" despite you save it "Forever"

* With enough RAM or optimised system chrome://flags/#turn-off-streaming-media-caching-always

The spoiler steps are deprecated

On newest Chromium versions, the above Flag is under Temporarily unexpire M9X flags.

chrome://flags/#temporary-unexpire-flags-m90 Enable them, restart and Turn Off Catching will be available again. Also the Lazy Load Flags may help.

Deprecated since M93

chrome://flags/#enable-lazy-image-loading *Select the Automatic Lazy load



All this has been Deprecated since Chromium 94 / V4.3, even from Unexpire Flags workaround.

"Off Topic Tip"

