Searched the forum, but couldn't find any solution. Meanwhile, it seems to be really easy. Confirmed with one of the moderators here this will not violate vivaldi terms of service.

So, vivaldi is chromium based. Chrome is chromium based. Chrome has an option Open certain file types automatically, but vivaldi does not. What gives?

Checked chrome preferences file (C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Preferences), found this (note the last line of text):

"download": { "default_directory": "D:\\downloads", "directory_upgrade": true, "extensions_to_open": "torrent" }

The last line tells chrome to open torrent files with default torrent app after downloading them... I bet you see already where I'm going with this.

Checked vivaldi preferences file C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Preferences :

"download": { "default_directory": "D:\\downloads", "directory_upgrade": true }

sooooo....

---ACTION PLAN STARTS HERE---

Close vivaldi browser. Make sure no vivaldi processes are running in task manager. Open C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Preferences file with any text editor. Find the following text:

"directory_upgrade":true Change it to look like this:

"directory_upgrade":true,"extensions_to_open":"torrent"

4.1 Make sure you don't touch anything else! Save the file. Start vivaldi and check if downloaded torrent files are automatically opened by default torrent app.

---ACTION PLAN ENDS HERE---

If you need to autoopen multiple file types (torrent and pdf for example), then make the text in step 4 look like this:

"directory_upgrade":true,"extensions_to_open":"torrent:pdf"

Add as many extensions as you need separating them with :

If you don't close vivaldi before editing the file, your edit will be gone on next vivaldi restart.

Will this edit survive vaivldi version upgrade? I have no idea, but suspect it will not.

Use at your own risk and let me know if I missed anything

tags for easier search: how to, vivaldi, open, files, mime type, automatically, download