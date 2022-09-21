[UPDATED ON Oct 14, 2021]

The profile path

First of all, you need to know the path of your User Data/Default folder, as it contains all the data that you will need to make a backup (with the exception of passwords & login data, but more on that later). To find out what is the path on your device, do the following:

Go to: vivaldi://about . Check the "Profile Path" entry. Navigate to that folder and go one directory up, so that you can see the Default folder.

For example, if your profile path is C:\Programs\Vivaldi\User Data\Default , just go to C:\Programs\Vivaldi\User Data .

PREPARATION (before you begin):

The passwords and login data are encrypted and you cannot simply copy them over to another device. First, you'll have to export them.

(You can use Vivaldi's Sync feature or an extension like eg. LastPass to store your passwords - in such case, you can skip the first step):

Go to vivaldi://settings/privacy/ , and under PASSWORDS click on "Export passwords".

WARNING Exported passwords are saved in plain text. That means anyone who gains access to that file can read all of your passwords. You should keep that file in a secure location and delete it as soon as you import the passwords back to Vivaldi. To keep your backup file smaller, you can clear all browsing data & history (Menu > Tools > Clear Private Data) before proceeding (optional). If you want to have your backup file smaller but also prefer to keep your browsing data & history, you can just back up your profile first and then clear the private data. Then make another backup of your profile (with no browsing data). Now you can restore the first backup to get your browsing data & history back and use the other backup to transfer your profile to another device (optional). If you use custom thumbnails for your Speed Dial, you'll have to back them up separately (optional).

BACK UP your profile:

Close Vivaldi. Copy the Default folder onto another drive/directory or ZIP it with 7-Zip or similar software. Copy your exported passwords separately (preferably packed in a password-protected archive - it won't be unhackable, but it's better than no protection at all). Copy your custom thumbnails (if you have any) and make sure to remember the exact path of the folder in which you store them.

RESTORE your profile:

Close Vivaldi. If your profile is corrupted or you lost some data that you'd like to recover now, you can delete your current Default folder (you can create another backup first, just in case) and then restore your old copy of the Default folder. If you use custom thumbnails for your Speed Dial, you have to put them in the same location as they were on the profile from your backup or add each one of them manually through the browser. If you're restoring your profile after a system reinstall, you'll have to import your passwords manually and install all of your extensions again (check the instructions below).

TRANSFER your profile to another device:

Install Vivaldi, if it's not on your new device already. Make sure you know the profile path on your new device (see "The Profile Path" at the beginning of this post). Make sure that you're transferring data between the same versions of Vivaldi (compare the versions on vivaldi://about/ ). Close Vivaldi and wait for all of its processes to stop. Delete the Default directory and put the one that you copied from your other device in its place (but keep a separate copy of it - you might need it in steps 11-12). Start Vivaldi. If you use Sync to transfer your passwords/extensions, then go to step 13. Go to vivaldi://flags/#password-import and enable the Password Import feature. Relaunch Vivaldi. (You can disable that feature afterward, but it's optional). Go to chrome://settings/passwords and import your passwords - click on the three dots button ( ⋮ ) next to "Saved Passwords", choose "Import" and point to the file with your exported passwords. Go to the Extensions page (Menu > Tools > Extensions or vivaldi://extensions ). Open the menu on the left and click on "Open Chrome Web Store". Download and install all the extensions that you need on this device. If you had them installed on the other profile, all of their settings should be restored automatically as well. If you forgot some of the extensions that you had on your other profile or can't find them in the store, go to the Default folder from your backup and navigate to the Extensions catalog. There'll be a bunch of folders with long names. Copy the name of each folder and just search for it using a search engine of your choosing. It should give you a link to the Chrome Web Store page of that extension. If you use custom thumbnails for your Speed Dial, you have to put them in an identical location as they were on the other device or add each one of them manually through the browser.

You can easily sync some single files (like Bookmarks, Notes, or Sessions) manually. You can do it by copying certain files from the Default folder. Here are some of them:

Bookmarks: This contains bookmarks and Speed Dials information.

Notes: This contains notes information.

Sessions: This contains saved tabs sessions.

Web Data: This contains autofill data.

Current Session: This contains data on open tabs.

Other files and their roles are described here.

Warning Using a copy of your profile in another Vivaldi installation with enabled Sync may result in broken "remote sessions". More information / solution here.