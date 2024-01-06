Developer Tools allow us to inspect Vivaldi’s user interface and debug our modifications. Trying to access DevTools the usual way (keyboard shortcuts, inspect from menu, etc.) won’t necessarily give us access to the interface, however. In the following section we want to look at different ways how to achieve this.

Loading DevTools

Loading DevTools for the UI requires us to open one out of a set of specific pages first.

Open vivaldi://inspect/#apps/ and click “inspect” beneath the second line (Vivaldi window.html).

and click “inspect” beneath the second line (Vivaldi window.html). Open vivaldi://settings/ (in a tab ), or vivaldi://experiments/ , or vivaldi://mail/ and load DevTools with a keyboard shortcut, Quick Commands, or menu entry (e.g. Main Menu → Tools → Developer Tools ).

(in a ), or , or and load DevTools with a keyboard shortcut, Quick Commands, or menu entry (e.g. ). Enable “Show Introduction” for private windows in vivaldi://settings/privacy/ . Open a private window, load DevTools.

DevTools will always load in a new window; we are not able to attach them to the current window. Depending on our setup and preferences, we can create bookmarks for these pages with optional nicknames, dedicated menu entries for both the pages and the different DevTools commands (Element Inspector and Console) and custom keyboard shortcuts. This assures DevTools for the UI are only ever a few clicks, or keystrokes, away. Alternatively we can create a command chain in vivaldi://settings/qc , which automates the process:

Command chain name: Inspect UI

Open Link in New Tab

Parameter: vivaldi://experiments Delay

Parameter: 50 Developer Tools Close Tab

Using DevTools

A short introduction in 2 examples.

Element Inspector

The element inspector allows us to look up selectors for the elements we intend to modify. Let’s change the font color of the active tab.

Open DevTools and click the element picker button (mouse pointer) on top left. It turns blue. Hover the active tab in the Vivaldi window and move around until you see the span element with the .title class. Click to select the tab title. The element is being highlighted in the “Elements” tab, which represents the page source of the user interface. A second section inside the tab contains the “Styles” tab either at the side or beneath. In the source we can find the selectors, the style shows the CSS acting on the selected element. Scroll down until you find the command that changes the color of the active tab. Click on var(--colorAccentFg) (this is an example, the color could be different in your theme), press backspace , input red and press enter . This changes the font color, but only temporarily (until reload). Should you have the experiment for using CSS modifications enabled in vivaldi://experiments/ (see Modding Vivaldi), you can both access and edit your modification files in the DevTools. Click on the “Sources” tab and in the sidebar expand vivaldi-data and then css-mods . Click on your mod file, the contents will be shown right next to it. Since we know how Vivaldi changes the color of the active tab, we can use the same code in our file to overwrite Vivaldi’s instructions. Change the color to green this time and notice how the change is immediately visible. This is a temporary modification too. However, we can make our edit permanent by right‐clicking and selecting “Save as...”. Choose the location of the mod file to overwrite, or save the edit as backup.

Reloading the user interface

The standard way of performing edits is opening our mod file in a proper text editor, editing, saving and reloading the UI. Here a few options to load the changes:

Exit Vivaldi and open it again.

Open a new browser window.

Select all tabs and move them to a new window. This is available as a menu entry when right‐clicking a tab and has the advantage of keeping webpages and media playback active.

Restart Vivaldi. The URL vivaldi://restart/ will restart Vivaldi when it is being opened in the current tab. We can either enter the address directly in the address field, or use a bookmark. One nifty option is to save the address, assign a nickname to it (e.g. re ) and load it with quick commands. shift‐/alt-enter will open in current tab, when bookmarks are set to open in a new tab by default and vice versa; this is dependent on our search, bookmarks and quick commands settings.

All the actions load the browser.html file anew, which in turn loads our modification files.

Console

Let’s write a “Hello, World!” example script for testing our Javascript setup as described in Modding Vivaldi.

Open the Javascript modification file in a text editor. Copy and paste following code and save. setTimeout(function wait() { const browser = document.getElementById("browser"); if (browser) console.log("Hello, World!"); else setTimeout(wait, 300); }, 300); Reload the user interface and load DevTools. Click the “Console” tab, our message should be visible. Now we introduce an error. Delete the first line of the script and reload UI. Open DevTools and switch to the console. Vivaldi detects the error at line 4, where the closing bracket is located. We deleted the opening bracket, so this is expected. Console logs are one way to test the functionality of our mods and find errors—use them to your advantage.

I hope these instructions have been helpful. For further questions post a reply, we have a healthy community willing to help you out.