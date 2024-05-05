some javascript to automatically hide tab bar and address bar and show them by hovering

I really want bigger view. So I write this code to achieve it.

Just create save the file and put it in the same dictionary with browser.html and edit window.html by inserting a script with src to load this file.

<!-- Vivaldi window document --> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <title>Vivaldi</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style/common.css" /> <link rel="stylesheet" href="chrome://vivaldi-data/css-mods/css" /> </head> <body> <script src="firefox_style_fullscreen.js"></script> </body> </html>

https://github.com/mannyzhuo/vivaldi_modification/blob/main/firefox_style_fullscreen.js

