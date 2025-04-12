@ThePfromtheO said in Bookmark Button Dropdown in Address Bar Mod:

Just as a curiosity, would you mind sharing the meaning of that "Bake a Pie" Command Chain?

Ah, that powers on my Pie-Omatic 5000 from Pie in the Sky Industries, which gives me a nice warm freshly baked slice of pie in 30 seconds flat using their patent pending Get-it-in-your-Pie-Hole-Fast technology codeveloped with NASA back in the 1970s. The naysayers love to point out that the resulting slice of pie is "contaminated" with radioactive isotopes, but the speed and ease of the pie delivery makes it more than worth it, and I personally think it improves the flavor. Was a difficult command chain to write, given the age and complexity of the device, but I honestly don't know how I would live without it...

Ok, now for the real answer. The original screenshot looked a bit empty, so I saw an opportunity to have some fun. I created a few absurd fake command chains to fill the space. It is honestly the most shocking that "Bake a Pie" was the only one that caught your eye. Surely "Launch Missiles" and "Refill Syrup Reserves" are also worthy of some scrutiny