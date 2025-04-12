Bookmark Button Dropdown in Address Bar Mod
-
What?
- This mod shrinks the Bookmark Bar down to the size of a button and repositions it at a configurable location on the Address Bar before the Address Field.
- It is a CSS only rewrite of my plain JS rewrite of an old VivaldiHooks mod that is also similar to another JS mod from awhile ago...
- A recent Vivaldi updated stopped my rewrite from being able to set the root bookmarks folder as the dropdown source, so rather than giving instructions on how to find a bookmark folder ID or creating some UI to select a folder, I decided to give a plain CSS option a try.
Demo
Installation
- Install the CSS following the instructions from here.
- Make sure you have
Show Bookmark Barenabled and
Bookmark Bar Positionset to
Topunder
vivaldi://settings/bookmarks/and
Address Bar Positionset to
Topunder
vivaldi://settings/addressbar/.
- Have a Bookmark Bar folder selected under
vivaldi://settings/bookmarks/, but if you want it to be the root bookmarks folder, you can create a new random empty bookmark folder, set it as the Bookmark Bar Folder, and then delete that folder and remove it from the Bookmarks Trash. That will default the selection back to the root Bookmarks folder.
- Create a Command Chain under
vivaldi://settings/qc/called "
Bookmarks" that consists of something inconsequential like a
Delay(it will theoretically never be executed):
- (Optional) Go to your Vivaldi theme's settings and give the command chain a custom icon:
The icon in the screenshot
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="28" height="28" fill="none" viewBox="0 0 28 28"> <path fill="currentColor" fill-rule="evenodd" d="M13.49 17.64a1 1 0 0 1 1.03 0l3.38 2.1V7.51a.26.26 0 0 0 0-.02h-7.78a.29.29 0 0 0-.02 0v12.23ZM10.1 20.9l-1 .6v-14c0-1 1-1 1-1h7.8c1 0 1 1 1 1v14l-1-.6-3.9-2.4z"></path> </svg>
- Right-click on an Address Bar button, like the
Reloadbutton, and select
Customize Toolbar.... You can then go to the
Command Chainssection from the dropdown in the popup editor and drag the button called "
Bookmarks" to you desired position on the Address Bar. As of right now, the button needs to be placed to the left of the Address Field and any other variable width elements like Flexible Spacers. If anyone wants, I can modify the CSS to allow placement to the right of the Address Field, but figured I would leave it out unless anyone needs it.
- Then count the number of buttons to the left of where you placed the Bookmark button and edit the
--iconsToTheLeftOfBookmarkButtonvariable at the top of the CSS mod to reflect that number:
- Then restart Vivaldi and the button should now work
CSS
/* == Bookmark Button in Address Bar Mod - made by nomadic on Vivaldi Forums == */ /* Shrinks the bookmark bar down to the size of a button and places it on the address bar - https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/826326 */ /* Requires: */ /* - Address Bar Position = Top */ /* - Bookmark Bar Position = Top */ /* - Command Chain Button called "Bookmarks" placed on the Address Bar */ /* Configuration: */ #browser { /* Create a command chain called "Bookmarks" and place it in the address bar */ /* Then count the number of fixed width buttons to the left of the command chain button and put them in the variable below */ /* Variable width elements like the address field and flexible spacers cannot be to the left of the command chain button */ --iconsToTheLeftOfBookmarkButton: 4; /* --- */ --distanceFromLeftEdge: calc((34px + var(--densityGap)) * var(--iconsToTheLeftOfBookmarkButton) + var(--densityGap)); } /* limit to address bar top and bookmark bar top positions */ #browser.bookmark-bar-top.address-top { /* Shrink and move the bookmark bar to the address bar */ .bookmark-bar { position: absolute; top: var(--densityGap); left: var(--distanceFromLeftEdge); height: 34px; width: 34px; z-index: 10; } /* Fix the button size */ .bookmark-bar button.chevron { height: 34px; width: 34px; } .bookmark-bar .observer, .bookmark-bar button.chevron { margin: unset; padding: unset; } /* Hide the overlay bookmark button so the lower command chain is visible */ .bookmark-bar, .bookmark-bar button.chevron, .bookmark-bar button.chevron:hover { background-color: transparent; } .bookmark-bar button.chevron svg { display: none; } /* Give the button a hover effect */ &:has(.bookmark-bar button.chevron:hover) { .toolbar-command button[title*="bookmarks" i] { background-color: var(--colorBgDark); } &.color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-command button[title*="bookmarks" i] { background-color: var(--colorAccentBgDark); } } }
Edits
- (April 3rd, 2025) - Initial Release
- (April 11th, 2025) - Increased the z-index to make compatible with other mods.
-
@nomadic Good idea, although I don't use the bookmarks bar. I like the Speed Dials more.
Just as a curiosity, would you mind sharing the meaning of that "Bake a Pie" Command Chain?
Thanks
-
@ThePfromtheO said in Bookmark Button Dropdown in Address Bar Mod:
Just as a curiosity, would you mind sharing the meaning of that "Bake a Pie" Command Chain?
Ah, that powers on my Pie-Omatic 5000 from Pie in the Sky Industries, which gives me a nice warm freshly baked slice of pie in 30 seconds flat using their patent pending Get-it-in-your-Pie-Hole-Fast technology codeveloped with NASA back in the 1970s. The naysayers love to point out that the resulting slice of pie is "contaminated" with radioactive isotopes, but the speed and ease of the pie delivery makes it more than worth it, and I personally think it improves the flavor. Was a difficult command chain to write, given the age and complexity of the device, but I honestly don't know how I would live without it...
Ok, now for the real answer. The original screenshot looked a bit empty, so I saw an opportunity to have some fun. I created a few absurd fake command chains to fill the space. It is honestly the most shocking that "Bake a Pie" was the only one that caught your eye. Surely "Launch Missiles" and "Refill Syrup Reserves" are also worthy of some scrutiny
-
@nomadic said in Bookmark Button Dropdown in Address Bar Mod:
It is honestly the most shocking that "Bake a Pie" was the only one that caught your eye.
No, it wasn't the only, but it was the first
@nomadic said in Bookmark Button Dropdown in Address Bar Mod:
Surely "Launch Missiles" and "Refill Syrup Reserves" are also worthy of some scrutiny
Yep, I was thinking of asking you about them, too, if the first question would be well received.
-
@nomadic said in Bookmark Button Dropdown in Address Bar Mod:
Ah, that powers on my Pie-Omatic 5000 from Pie in the Sky Industries, which gives me a nice warm freshly baked slice of pie in 30 seconds flat using their patent pending Get-it-in-your-Pie-Hole-Fast technology codeveloped with NASA back in the 1970s. The naysayers love to point out that the resulting slice of pie is "contaminated" with radioactive isotopes, but the speed and ease of the pie delivery makes it more than worth it, and I personally think it improves the flavor. Was a difficult command chain to write, given the age and complexity of the device, but I honestly don't know how I would live without it...
To be honest, I don't understand what you are speaking about here.
Excuse me for my limited bits of knowledge if this isn't just a jest (it seems a little like being a joke; there's no "Pie-Omatic 5000" when searching for it on the Internet).
-
@ThePfromtheO Yes, it is only a joke. Everything preceding the "Ok, now for the real answer" line was a parody of old US TV or radio commercials for miscellaneous odd do it all kitchen gadgets.
In reality, I personally try to limit my intake of radioactive isotopes, but I do occasionally indulge in a few as a treat...
You asked, so I tried to make up a semi-plausible answer.
As for the other command chains, "Launch Missiles" is pretty self explanatory, and the "Refill Syrup Reserves" was a bit of a reference to an April Fools` joke mod I made a few years ago: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/463635
-
@nomadic Thank you, funny man!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@nomadic said in Bookmark Button Dropdown in Address Bar Mod:
Ah, that powers on my Pie-Omatic 5000 from Pie in the Sky Industries, which gives me a nice warm freshly baked slice of pie in 30 seconds flat using their patent pending Get-it-in-your-Pie-Hole-Fast technology codeveloped with NASA back in the 1970s.
Ah yes those 50s housewives, always happy, head full of Lithium
"Launch Missiles"...
-
@Pathduck Yep, that command chain is a direct line to WOPR. The only problem with that setup is about half the time it launches a game of chess instead of my intended global thermonuclear war...
Edit: Also, calling one of the command chains "Global Thermonuclear War" would have been so much better than the generic "Launch Missiles". And to think I put WarGames as my #4 favorite general film...
-
Very useful CSS mod, @nomadic !
Thanks a lot.
Sadly it doesn't work in addition with AutoHide Tab Bar + Address Bar | Show on Hover mod reworked by @oudstand :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92477/autohide-tab-bar-address-bar-show-on-hover/141?page=1
-
@Luigi745 Thanks, glad you like it.
Sadly it doesn't work in addition with AutoHide Tab Bar + Address Bar | Show on Hover mod reworked by @oudstand :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92477/autohide-tab-bar-address-bar-show-on-hover/141?page=1
That mod does a lot of messing around with the toolbars, but luckily this mod doesn't take much altering to be compatible. Simply bumping up the
z-indexof the invisible bookmark button was all it took.
I also think the height might be slightly misaligned, but it doesn't pose too much of a usability concern.
The new CSS is in the top post. Only changed
z-index: 4;to
z-index: 10;.
-
Works like a charm now, @nomadic, many thanks !