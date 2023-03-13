Inspired by the curved frame around the website as in the latest Microsft Edge Dev, I wrote some CSS to achieve this in Vivaldi.

Code:

#browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack { /* change color (last parameter) to your preferred color */ box-shadow: 0 0 0 1rem var(--colorBorder); border-bottom-left-radius: 0.75rem; border-bottom-right-radius: 0.75rem; margin-bottom: 0.5rem; margin-right: 0.5rem; } /* remove this blog to remove the the curved border on the top left */ #browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack::before { content: ''; position: absolute; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(180deg); z-index: 1; } /* remove this blog to remove the the curved border on the top right*/ #browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack::after { content: ''; position: absolute; bottom: 0; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(-90deg); z-index: 1; top: 0; right: 0; }

Result:



You could also set the border only for some corners and without the black bar at the bottom like this:

Code:

#browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack { /* change color (last parameter) to your preferred color */ box-shadow: 0 0 0 1rem var(--colorBorder); } /* remove this blog to remove the the curved border on the top left */ #browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack::before { content: ''; position: absolute; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(180deg); z-index: 1; } /* remove this blog to remove the the curved border on the top right*/ #browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack::after { content: ''; position: absolute; bottom: 0; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(-90deg); z-index: 1; top: 0; right: 0; }

Result:



EDIT:

Updated the code since it removed the wallpaper from the Speed Dials page.

EDIT 2:

If you want to have the style also on your web panels you can use this code:

.panel-group::before{ content: ''; position: absolute; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(180deg); } .panel-group::after{ content: ''; position: absolute; bottom: 0; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(90deg); }

If you're using the code with margin-bottom: 0.5rem you should also include this to have an improved look:

.StatusInfo { margin-bottom: .5rem; } .panel-group { margin-bottom: .5rem; }

EDIT 3:

Updated the code to fix a small white border on the top left and top right border.

EDIT 4:

Updated the code to hide the border when in full screen (for example watching videos).