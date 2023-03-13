Edge like curved frame around website
Inspired by the curved frame around the website as in the latest Microsft Edge Dev, I wrote some CSS to achieve this in Vivaldi.
Code:
#browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack { /* change color (last parameter) to your preferred color */ box-shadow: 0 0 0 1rem var(--colorBorder); border-bottom-left-radius: 0.75rem; border-bottom-right-radius: 0.75rem; margin-bottom: 0.5rem; margin-right: 0.5rem; } /* remove this blog to remove the the curved border on the top left */ #browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack::before { content: ''; position: absolute; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(180deg); z-index: 1; } /* remove this blog to remove the the curved border on the top right*/ #browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack::after { content: ''; position: absolute; bottom: 0; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(-90deg); z-index: 1; top: 0; right: 0; }
Result:
You could also set the border only for some corners and without the black bar at the bottom like this:
Code:
#browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack { /* change color (last parameter) to your preferred color */ box-shadow: 0 0 0 1rem var(--colorBorder); } /* remove this blog to remove the the curved border on the top left */ #browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack::before { content: ''; position: absolute; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(180deg); z-index: 1; } /* remove this blog to remove the the curved border on the top right*/ #browser:not(.fullscreen) #webpage-stack::after { content: ''; position: absolute; bottom: 0; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(-90deg); z-index: 1; top: 0; right: 0; }
Result:
EDIT:
Updated the code since it removed the wallpaper from the Speed Dials page.
EDIT 2:
If you want to have the style also on your web panels you can use this code:
.panel-group::before{ content: ''; position: absolute; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(180deg); } .panel-group::after{ content: ''; position: absolute; bottom: 0; width: .75rem; height: .75rem; background-color: var(--colorBorder); /* change color to your preferred color */ -webkit-mask-image: radial-gradient(circle at 0 0, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 70%, #000 73%); transform: rotate(90deg); }
If you're using the code with
margin-bottom: 0.5remyou should also include this to have an improved look:
.StatusInfo { margin-bottom: .5rem; } .panel-group { margin-bottom: .5rem; }
EDIT 3:
Updated the code to fix a small white border on the top left and top right border.
EDIT 4:
Updated the code to hide the border when in full screen (for example watching videos).
Ok, I guess this won't work.
I'm using tabs at bottom and my existing CSS is hiding the side panel.
Thanks, though - I really prefer this aesthetic but I guess I'm kind of out of luck!
Ok, I'm good. Got a great result with:
#webpage-stack { /* change color (last parameter) to your preferred color */ box-shadow: 0 0 0 0.75rem var(--colorAccentBg); border-radius: 0.25rem; margin-top: 0.5rem; margin-left: 0.5rem; margin-bottom: 0.5rem; margin-right: 0.5rem; }
But i guess you should add a padding as rounded corners will cut content of a page.
@DoctorG that's true. Until now I didn't noticed problems on websites but it could happen.
I still haven't been able to make it work...
With today’s high resolution widescreen monitors, just tile two tabs, then you will get round corners.
@joaomascarenhas Where are you stuck or what's not working?
@Pesala Yes that's true, but on the one side of the monitor is my browser and on the other half my IDE
i have this weird artifact on the left, it doesn't matter if it is the tab stack or just one normal tab. @oudstand
@rexxDZN If I use the tabs on the left, it still works correctly. What exactly disturbs you?
@oudstand there is a greyish red block obstructing the theme and is at the middle of the tabs.
@oudstand it even blocks the plus or other icons...
@rexxDZN Try to add this code. Then it should look better. Let me know if it fixes your problem.
.tabs-left .tabbar-wrapper { padding-right: 0.25rem; z-index: 1; }