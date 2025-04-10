I want to make the bookmarks on the bar longer so i can read more of the title text.

as per ChatGPT's suggestion i did this.....

ENABLED CSS IN: vivaldi://experiments

Locate the Custom CSS File

Go to Settings > Appearance > Custom UI Modifications.

Note the folder path shown there (e.g., on Windows, it might be something like C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default).

In that folder, create a file named custom.css if it doesn’t already exist.

Add CSS to Increase Bookmark Length

Open custom.css in a text editor.

Add the following code to increase the maximum width of bookmark items on the bookmark bar:

/* Increase the max width of bookmark items */ .bookmark-bar .button-title { max-width: 300px !important; /* Adjust this value as needed */ } /* Optional: Ensure the bookmark bar itself has enough space */ .bookmark-bar { overflow-x: auto; /* Allows scrolling if bookmarks exceed bar width */ }

But this did not work. i put the custom.css everywhere. that could be a possible path:

* C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\7.3.3635.9\resources\vivaldi\style * C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\7.3.3635.9\resources\vivaldi * C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\7.3.3635.9\ * C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\ * C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Style * C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

AND NOTHING,

I even tried to:

.bookmark-bar { background-color: red !important; }

And of course this did not work.

Where the heck do i even have to put the custom.css to edit anythign? is there something im doing wrong?