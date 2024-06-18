Based off of this post's css code, I made a version that makes it so the full width of the tab bar is always occupied, where all tab splits the width between each other.

Something like this:

and this :

And why did make this, you might ask ? Simple : A friend, and fellow Vivaldi user, asked me to xD

And I thought "well, if one person wanted this, maybe more do".

So ... here it is!

/* Change sizing of unpinned tabs */ body{ --custom-tab-with: 100vw; } #tabs-container.top .tab-strip { display: flex !important; overflow-x: hidden !important; -webkit-app-region: no-drag !important; } #tabs-container.top .tab-strip span { flex: 0 1 var(--custom-tab-with) !important; display: flex !important; } #tabs-container.top .tab-position:not(.toolbar-tabbar) { flex: 0 1 var(--custom-tab-with) !important; position: relative !important; left: auto !important; top: auto !important; height: 30px !important; --PositionX: inherit !important; --Width: inherit !important; max-width: var(--custom-tab-with); } #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab .favicon, #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab .close { flex: 0 0 18px !important; } #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab .title { flex: 1 0 calc(100% - 55px) !important; } #tabs-container.top .newtab { position: relative !important; left: auto !important; top: auto !important; } .tab-position[style*="--Width:180px"] { width: var(--custom-tab-with) !important; } .tab-strip { display: inline-flex; } .tab-position { max-height: 30px !important; transform: none !important; position: static !important; } .toolbar-tabbar .newtab { left: 0 !important; } .tab-header{ justify-content: center; } .tab-header span.title { max-width: max-content; /* width: max-content; */ text-wrap: pretty !important; } .tab-position .tab .title:not(:has(.tab-title-edit)) { mask: initial; } .tab-position .tab .tab-header { padding: inherit; } #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-on .favicon { transition-delay: 50ms; transform: scale(1); } span.tab-audio { right: 2px; } span.tab-audio .audioicon { transform: scale(1) translateZ(0); }

Have fun