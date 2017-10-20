I'm looking into doing some modding related to tab stacks, and was curious as to where data related to tab stacks (rather than just tabs) is stored. I poked around a bit in debug mode, and found a few hints, but I'm not sure how to move forward. Here are the results of my exploration:

The vivaldi and chrome objects each have their own unique sets of data for each tab id, which seems to be numerical.

active: false audible: false autoDiscardable: true discarded: false extData: "{"read":true,"ext_id":"cj8zbix4i000d425trcw5ecqe","urlForThumbnail":"https://www.theguardian.com/us","thumbnail":"<insert really long url>"}" favIconUrl: "https://assets.guim.co.uk/images/favicons/79d7ab5a729562cebca9c6a13c324f0e/32x32.ico" height: 947 highlighted: false id: 551 incognito: false index: 2 mutedInfo: {muted: false} pinned: false selected: false status: "complete" title: "News, sport and opinion from the Guardian's US edition | The Guardian" url: "https://www.theguardian.com/us" width: 1265 windowId: 545

vivaldi.tabsPrivate.get(Number id, function callback(Object args)) offers different information in the args object:

enablePlugins: true favIcon: "<insert really long url>" loadFromCacheOnly: false showImages: true

In each #header > .tabs-container .tab-strip > span , there is a div.tab which has id=tab-integer (replace "integer" with the numerical tab id). However, in the tab representations for tab stacks, the div.tab has an additional tab-group class, and instead of the id containing an integer, it instead contains some odd string. In the case of a tab stack I created to test this out, the id was tab-cj8zbizrn000e425tomdaav3d . And because both vivaldi.tabsPrivate.get() and chrome.tabs.get() only allow numerical ids, no information can be retrieved about tab stacks using those two functions.

