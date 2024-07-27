First time using Mail in Vivaldi - observations
(This post is a combination of praise / potential bug report / maybe feature request. Would be good to get feedback.)
Hi! Back in the days of Opera12 I used the M2 email/RSS in it extensively but then switched to Thunderbird. However, TB became unbearably glitchy, so I decided to try Vivaldi.
Scope was: migrate the email and RSS to Vivaldi Mail.
Now, for my primary email accounts, the creation went silky smooth. I was very impressed with the connection procedure. Well done team!
However, I was not able to migrate some secondary accounts, nor RSS.
- Is there any way to force the OAuth on account? Specifically on SMTP. I found the way to do it for IMAP server (well just set OAUTH host - did not throw an error) but not SMTP. Thing is, I have the token cached in TB, but provider now requires an app password, for which they require the phone connection which I do not want to do. If I could force Vivaldi to assume OAUTH and copy the token from TB that's be fine.
- I already saw several times the message "Finished indexing for account <my primary huge account>" but I still have persistent 2-3 cores at 100%. Is there any way to track it?
- Am I missing something or is there no way to have rules over RSS? That's a major issue to me.
- Also am I missing something or is the "actions" section in filters missing the basic "move to folder"? Yes I recreated what I need, mostly, in web UI, but damn.
@Agentmc
1 You can't import the token from thunderbird but Oauth is supported.
Unsure why oauth is not working for SMTP as is supposed to wrap all flux. Mention the providers.
2 omissis. Unsure how help.
3/4 Correct.
Well, I never got the "use oauth" checkbox.
Anyway, thank you for response. It appears Vivaldi mail is not there yet. Will try in another 5 years.