(This post is a combination of praise / potential bug report / maybe feature request. Would be good to get feedback.)

Hi! Back in the days of Opera12 I used the M2 email/RSS in it extensively but then switched to Thunderbird. However, TB became unbearably glitchy, so I decided to try Vivaldi.

Scope was: migrate the email and RSS to Vivaldi Mail.

Now, for my primary email accounts, the creation went silky smooth. I was very impressed with the connection procedure. Well done team!

However, I was not able to migrate some secondary accounts, nor RSS.