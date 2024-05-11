vivaldi mail vs thunderbird
-
Smeeding2535
I have migrated to thunderbird from outlook, only to discover that i cannot do the robust searches in thunderbird that i could do in outlook, like look up a first name, zip code, city, title, birthday month, etc. I will shortly turn 80 and my memory too often needs some kick starting more than i care to admit. Sadly, thunderbird is lacking on searches, can vivaldi contacts do searches like the above for me?
I want to stay with linux, can Vivaldi compete head to head with OuTLOOK?
Thank you...b³
-
@Smeeding2535 said in vivaldi mail vs thunderbird:
No
At least, in current and mid time.
The most you can do, is to set up an account and see by yourself what features has and its evolution in time.
-
mib2berlin
@Smeeding2535
Hi, specially the contacts lacks in Vivaldi.
May you check out Evolution, it is more or less an Outlook clone.