periodical re-authentication necessary every couple of minutes
I am on version 6.8.3364.3 (Offizieller Build) snapshot (64-Bit)
I now have to authenticate with my google accout every couple of minutes. This is more than annoying! How can I fix this or has it to do with the latest snapshot?
Regards
H. Stoellinger
mib2berlin
@hstoellinger
Hi, this happen with stable too if you use a Google calendar or mail account.
You have to go through the whole identification process again.
It depends where it hangs what to do.
DoctorG Ambassador
Such can happen if you switch between different Google Accounts or after a update of browser (Google "Security" and oAuth).
I am trying to go through the authentication process by updating the entries in the "server", but it doesn't let me do so. It says "verified", I cannot re-enter anything
DoctorG Ambassador
@hstoellinger Set all acoounts causing auth trouble with Identity → Take account offline and restart, then take online and the re-auth should work.
Or do you have trouble with your passwords? The delete the ones in Settings → Privacy → Saved Passwords and retry.
mib2berlin
@hstoellinger
Hm, I would try to delete the Vivaldi Mail & Calendar Client in your Google account.
Security > Third-party apps & services
The re-authentication request occurs every 10 mins. I wouldn't mind going through the procedure ONCE after start-up, but it IS annoying to have to do so every 10 mins. Is there a way to set some "time-out"value anywhere?
Hi,
Application Password on Google is the only way that stopped that behavior here.