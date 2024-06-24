Syncing RSS Feeds on different devices
TreasureCrusho
So I had vivaldi installed on my laptop; and after signing in with my account, I choose to track some feeds using the feeds feature Vivaldi provides. I think it's really something out of the box coming from a browser. But later on, when I sat in front of my home PC & opened Vivaldi there (I initially installed the app there & created account as well), I couldn't see the feeds I added initially from the browser on my laptop, which surprised me a little. One thing to notify here is that I got the theme & home tabs updated on my home pc which was actually done from my laptop, it's just the feeds section that didn't really sync.
mib2berlin
@TreasureCrusho
Hi, syncing feeds is simply not implemented at moment.
We have a feature request about with some user votes but it is not even tagged as Nice to have.
You can vote for it in the first post with the like button.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53785/synchronization-rss-reader
You can export your feeds and import on another system to save some time but the status is not synced.
Open the quick menu with F2 and type "export" to save it.
Cheers, mib