Mail + calendar + feeds on Android
catalinachirita Translator
Hi there,
Vivaldi mail and calendar - are they available/ will be for Android - or in the browser for Android?
Also, am looking for a fast, reliable and feature rich sync between Windows and Android. I plan for Linux/ Ubuntu - Android later, soon - is that something that may come up soon?
Thank you!!
Hi,
Nope for the moment.
Regarding the future, I've read nothing.
Don't know whether would happen at some point or we'll need to stick with other Apps.
