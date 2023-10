P

Hello,

I do not know if the subject has been discussed, if so, sorry for the entry

Would there be any possibility of being able to have in the calendar, authentication for the google calendar user / pass as in the mail? (apart from the current oauth2).

Basically, so as not to have the google session open in the pages that are visited, because although this session can be closed, if the browser is closed, the calendar asks again for oauth2 authentication.

A greeting