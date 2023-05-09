We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Enabling Mail, Calendar and Feeds triples CPU usage
palbjartan
I set up my email in Vivaldi a few weeks ago, after the latest update (
6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)). What I noticed was that enabling this feature significantly increases Vivaldi's CPU usage, causing the fan to run continuously, with intervals of increased speed (which is annoying to say the least).
It is pretty clear this issue lies with Mail, Calendar and Feeds. I've tried enabling and disabling the feature, and the change in CPU usage is consistent:
- Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds, and the CPU usage goes up to ~10%.
- Disable Mail, Calendar and Feeds again, and the CPU usage drops again to ~5%.
(Reportedly, this issue was first registered with the February 2023 update 5.7.2921.3.)
A 5% increase in CPU usage, just for emails and calendar (I haven´t used feeds) is for me unacceptable. (In comparison, my standalone third-party email client (Evolution, v. 3.48.1) increases CPU usage by 1%.)
Has anyone else experienced the same issue and know of a potential fix other than disabling Mail, Calendar and Feeds? Otherwise, this issue should probably be reported as a bug.
A proposed solution has been to reindex the emails. However, I did not find this to help.
Vivaldi: 6.0.2979.18 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) OS: Arch Linux x86_64 Host: 82JY Legion 5 17ACH6H CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with Radeon Graphics (16) @ 3.200GHz [54.2°C] GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile / Max-Q GPU: AMD ATI Radeon Vega Series / Radeon Vega Mobile Series CPU Usage: 10% / 5% # (Email, Calendar and Feeds activated / deactivated, respectively) Memory: 7.13GiB / 29.23GiB Disk (/): 824G / 954G (87%) Resolution: 1920x1080 @ 144.00Hz, 3840x2160 @ 59.94Hz Kernel: Linux 6.3.1-arch1-1 GPU Driver: NVIDIA 525.116.03 DE: GNOME 44.1
(This issue have been posted before in the Vivaldi for Windows forums (here and here). I use Arch Linux, however, so this issue is apparently not platform-specific and rather a feature-specific one. I therefore feel it belongs here.)
DoctorG Ambassador
On my Debian 11 KDE (on a VM) i get 2-6% when Mail is running. I guess the 6% is too high.
mib2berlin
@palbjartan
Hi, do you use feeds?
I have 0% CPU with 5 mail accounts, I don´t even understand 5% usage.
For a test a few weeks ago I added one feed and get 20% CPU, removing and adding it again gives me 0% again.
Opensuse Linux, KDE, system specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib
@DoctorG Hi, I know there was a bug report about this issue but I cant find it. Is this closed as fixed?
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin May be this: VB-95369
palbjartan
@mib2berlin
No, I don't use feeds. Just two accounts: one email and one calendar.
The 5% usage is probably because I have a lot of tabs open. The 5% jump to 10% when activating Mail, Calendar and Feeds makes no sense, however.
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
Ah thanks, there is a confirmed open master bug: VB-95363
@palbjartan
Maybe this is a regression in Vivaldi 6.0 but there are a lot of fixes for mail and calendar in 6.1 already.
You can check it again when 6.1 stable is ready.
Cheers, mib
palbjartan
@mib2berlin Aha, ok. I will eagerly await 6.1 then.
Soromeister
I confirm this is more like quadrupling the usage + general interface stutter and heavy lag when enabling the feature on Windows 11.
fernandoribeiro
Same here, very high CPU usage as soon as i enable the mail/calendar/feeds module. I have no mail, simply added a calendar account or two, no feeds, and CPU usage becomes so high I can't use the browser.