I set up my email in Vivaldi a few weeks ago, after the latest update ( 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ). What I noticed was that enabling this feature significantly increases Vivaldi's CPU usage, causing the fan to run continuously, with intervals of increased speed (which is annoying to say the least).

It is pretty clear this issue lies with Mail, Calendar and Feeds. I've tried enabling and disabling the feature, and the change in CPU usage is consistent:

Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds, and the CPU usage goes up to ~10%.

Disable Mail, Calendar and Feeds again, and the CPU usage drops again to ~5%.

(Reportedly, this issue was first registered with the February 2023 update 5.7.2921.3.)

A 5% increase in CPU usage, just for emails and calendar (I haven´t used feeds) is for me unacceptable. (In comparison, my standalone third-party email client (Evolution, v. 3.48.1) increases CPU usage by 1%.)

Has anyone else experienced the same issue and know of a potential fix other than disabling Mail, Calendar and Feeds? Otherwise, this issue should probably be reported as a bug.

A proposed solution has been to reindex the emails. However, I did not find this to help.

Vivaldi: 6.0.2979.18 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) OS: Arch Linux x86_64 Host: 82JY Legion 5 17ACH6H CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with Radeon Graphics (16) @ 3.200GHz [54.2°C] GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile / Max-Q GPU: AMD ATI Radeon Vega Series / Radeon Vega Mobile Series CPU Usage: 10% / 5% # (Email, Calendar and Feeds activated / deactivated, respectively) Memory: 7.13GiB / 29.23GiB Disk (/): 824G / 954G (87%) Resolution: 1920x1080 @ 144.00Hz, 3840x2160 @ 59.94Hz Kernel: Linux 6.3.1-arch1-1 GPU Driver: NVIDIA 525.116.03 DE: GNOME 44.1

(This issue have been posted before in the Vivaldi for Windows forums (here and here). I use Arch Linux, however, so this issue is apparently not platform-specific and rather a feature-specific one. I therefore feel it belongs here.)