I just reinstalled Vivaldi last weekend after doing a nice and clean wipe of my setup. Now I have set everything back up as I had it before and run into the same issue as reported here: 20% CPU load with mail/calendar/feeds on; almost no CPU load (and no more fans running) when mail/calendar/feeds are off. This is with 5.8.2978.3 on Win 11.

Following @DoctorG's advice I installed the same snapshot over the existing install with no change. I also reindexed the mail database as suggested in another thread

@DoctorG said in CPU usage High:

if you have not POP3 you can try to https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/#Fix_for_a_couple_of_known_errors_re-index

EDIT: after prefetch was done, CPU load is low now. The reindexing seems to have done the trick.

During prefetch & indexing I also had high CPU load. I now assume that when I set up mail, I may have interrupted the initial prefetch or indexing somehow (browser configuration changes and/or restart) while Mail was prefetching and indexing, and that made Mail go into some state where it was never done doing its setup work.