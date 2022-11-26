CPU usage High
wigselinux
After the latest update Vivaldi is using a lot of CPU
@wigselinux Hi, what "latest update"?
- 5.5 Stable or 5.6 Snapshot?
- Define "a lot of CPU".
- On what sites?
- Use the internal task manager (Tools menu) to find what process is using CPU
alexariaho
I have this trouble after just having updated to the version 5.7.2921.53. No matter what pages are open, even if one blank page is open it's about 15% of CPU usage and "very high" energy consumption in the task manager. Clearly haven't noticed before. How to rollback?
upd.: solved by completely reinstalling it. only thing I can't remember my vivaldi email password anymore and it logged me out of course..
@alexariaho
Hi, you cant rollback without the risk to break your user profile.
I bet one of your extensions cause this after the update to a different Chromium and Vivaldi version.
Check the Vivaldi task manager from the Tools menu or Shift+Esc, what cause the high CPU usage.
This is how it look, 5.7.2921.53:
alexariaho
@mib2berlin
thank you for a quick reply. the problem was solved by simply reinstalling the browser. the extensions have remained the same, so far the CPU usage is close to idling.
I've got huge CPU usage since last update too (over 40%). Unfortunately, I have Vivaldi installed as a standalone and reinstalling it doesn't make any change in CPU load.
@belenus said in CPU usage High:
I've got huge CPU usage since last update too (over 40%). Unfortunately, I have Vivaldi installed as a standalone and reinstalling it doesn't make any change in CPU load.
Same here, removed all extensions too.
CPU usage goes back to normal when using privacy mode.
sulegulmen
Vivaldi Web Browser is using ~30% of the cpu after 2023 february update 5.7.2921.3
DoctorG Ambassador
@sulegulmen Check with Snapshot upgraded to 5.7.2921.33.
(5.7.2921.53 (Stable channel) (64 bits) )
I turned off mail, calendar, news feeds. Restarted the browser and the processor stopped being loaded up to 50-60%
@Igor_VL
Hi, interessting, I use 4 mail accounts and two calendars without high CPU usage but I don´t use feeds.
Can anybody elase verify using Vivaldi mail/calender/feeds client?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I updated yesterday (5.7.2921.53 (Stable channel) (64 bits) ) and my CPU cooler speed increased. I didn't know why. This morning I saw the load on the processor at 50-60%. I went to the Russian forum and one person wrote that it was necessary to turn off the mail. I turned off mail. Restarted the browser and the load on the processor became 1-3%
He had mailboxes added. At the time of loading, I have four sites in the news feeds.
@Igor_VL
OK, I will add some feeds to check this.
Some user have 30 or 50 feeds running but no flooding of threads in the forum, hm.
I´ll be back.
@Igor_VL
Hi again, adding 6 feed pages and one email account does not change anything.
No idea why it not work correctly for some user.
Cheers, mib
Not everyone has this, but I had this:
@Igor_VL
I know but tester and developer need to be able to reproduce that.
If we make a bug report and I as a Vivaldi tester and maybe another developer cant reproduce it the report would be closed very quickly.
I bet Dr. Web has a hand in it, AV software makes the most trouble for Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
@Igor_VL said in CPU usage High:
(5.7.2921.53 (Stable channel) (64 bits) )
I turned off mail, calendar, news feeds. Restarted the browser and the processor stopped being loaded up to 50-60%
Awesome, turning this off fixed the high cpu for me
@mpmc
Hi, did you try to enable it again, does high CPU usage start again, too?
Cheers, mib
Sadly, it returns..
@mpmc
Bad but I can reproduce it now!
I add one feed abd CPU usage rise up to 30%, wow.
If I delete the feed it get back to 0%.
This was on Linux, I can test this more and on Windows in a few hours.
Cheers, mib