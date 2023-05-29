Narrow scroll bars
Is anyone else having this problem? The scroll bars on the email page are extremely narrow. Is there any way to increase their width? When I go to any other tabs in the browser, they can be adjusted thru the Windows registry, but not the email tab.
I haven't found anything in settings that can alter this.
Thanks
@Bfensty vivaldi://settings/appearance/ or type in search field "scrollbar"
The box to Use Simple Scrollbars was not checked, I checked it and saw no change. Restarted Vivaldi and my computer just to be certain. No change.
I noticed the second pic you included. Does this need to be changed also? I cannot find anything that looks like that. Where is it located?
Thanks
@Bfensty Unchecking simple scrollbar already increase the width a bit.
To increase it further you may increase the whole UI scale.
Or try to play with this little mod:
::-webkit-scrollbar {width: var(--scrollbarWidth)*2;} ::-webkit-scrollbar-button {display: none;}
(Double the size *2 and hide the button which was misplaced)
As a person with a disability (RA and fine motor control) I need a wider scrollbar to make Vivaldi truly usable. When fingers don't work right using the mouse scroll wheel isn't the best option.
Clicking the Simple scrollbar makes it narrower on my computer. I don't know how to do a mod like this and why should those with disabilities have to do so much? Why isn't this change easily available in the settings?