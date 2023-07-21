In Vivaldi Mail ...

by mistake, I listed an outlook email account in the wrong domain. (It's the same account, just before it goes through an anti-tracking site.)

Now it's causing scope and property errors in javascript that prevent calendar sharing.

The easy solution would be to delete the account, except the only place it seems to exist is the mail tab.

It's not listed as an account, nor as an alias, yet it is persistently stuck in the mail tab, and It's only functionality is causing exceptions.

I have tried deleting it in:

settings, where it's no longer listed,

the mail tab where it's persisently listed,

in outlook , which is the source of the error,

in the original export files on my pc.



Any suggestions? Thanks in advance.