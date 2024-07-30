For quite a while I've had issues importing calendar reservations from my gym membership and after a bit of troubleshooting I managed to download the ICS file which it tries to import to figure out why it is failing. The ICS event has a multi line description, which doesn't use

for new line feeds in the file. In other words the description section looks something like this:

DESCRIPTION: Some gym membership text. Some more membership text. Some membership footer.

Yes, the file lacks

for line feeds in the description. Importing this to a calendar fails with the following message:

No Value parsing iCal line 15:"Some more membership text."

My questions are, how are ICS calendar events supposed to handle line feeds? I have no idea whether this is an improperly formatted ICS by the reservations server or if it is a bug in Vivaldi's handling of ICS events. I couldn't find how the ICS is supposed to be formatted.