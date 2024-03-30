Mark the Browsserinstance with email client in a specific color
FastTrackF1
Sometimes I have multiple windows of Vivaldi open and I cannot find which of these windows has the email client.
Either make email available in every window or please give the window a specific color when I hover over the tasklist.
PS: Best browser before Opera got rid of the email client!
mib2berlin
@FastTrackF1
Hi, you can add a shortcut to get a popup to change to the mail window.
I use Ctrl+Shift+M, you can set it in Settings > Keyboard > Window.
Cheers, mib
FastTrackF1
@mib2berlin Thanks for the workaround, but as a solution I would expect to have the preview window from the task bar clearly showing the "main-email-window" in a vivid/unique color.
I am also missing this for the active tab, to have it red and the rest is dark themed so the active tab sticks out.
mib2berlin
@FastTrackF1
Hm, the shortcut is much faster to me, you don't have even to look at the task bar.
Anyway, this is may possible with a custom modification, the different color for an active tab definitely is.
Check the modding forum section:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I couldn't find a feature request for this, you can create one.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/194/mail-calendar-feeds-feature-requests