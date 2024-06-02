Office365 problems ...
HI All
I get an error each time i try to add a office365 mail.
I can get through all the procedures, and authenticate it fine, but from there it says LOGIN failed
Any ideas - And yes, im using the correct password.
Best Jesper
@Hvene Check if the servers are correct in mail settings.
@Hadden89 Hey .. Thanks - did check it from the start, everything seeems to be fine there... Any other ideas ?
@Hvene Few but outlook itself sometimes have a strange behaviour.
Also, you are not on a corporate/business/exchange/azure server? Those are not supported.
- check the server are
outlook.office365.com(incoming/pop/imap) and
smtp.office365.com(outgoing/smtp);
- check if the account is not blocking vivaldi mail;
- try to login with outlook windows app and retry the connection with vivaldi (...)
- try with an app password instead of oauth2
