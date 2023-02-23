We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi keeps asking to login with Google
glaucomachado
Hello folks!
Everytime I open the browser it ask me to login with Google. When the browser is open it keeps asking to login from time to time. How can I disable it? This is a very annoying behavior.
Thanks
@glaucomachado clear your browser cookies. Then log in to whatever Google services or accounts your various open tabs are trying to access.
glaucomachado
@Ayespy thank you
BluePukeko
I tend to have over 100 tabs open so searching through each to find which ones have interacted with Google is going to be a total pain in the RS
I'm afraid my solution is far more drastic.
I'm going to DUMP vivialdi as I'm completely feed up with this constant request to login to google even after I do login it still continues to request I login.
So sorry, GOODBYE to Vivildi
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@BluePukeko, more likely you've connected Vivaldi to your Google/GMail account for either email or calendar, and you have asked Vivaldi to use OAuth for your Gmail account. Logging in once should be enough.
If you keep seeing the OAuth prompt frequently, it could also be that you have revoked Vivaldi's access in the Google account settings, which can cause it to appear frequently as well.
I have the same problem. Vivaldi asks for confirmation to access the Googlemail account every time I start it when I use OAuth. I have already cleared cookies and also removed access to the Google account and then set everything up again. However, Vivaldi still wants to authenticate OAuth every time I start it. Does anyone else have an idea?