Guide | Mail 📧 💾 | Backup / Export / Import
-
OtherGuides
Hi,
Some steps to Back up | Bckp / Export Mail Settings located at Profile folder
Preferencesfile and its DataBase.
| Covered:
- Mail Accounts setup
- ToolBars setup
- Mail DB Index
- Mails
The purpose of this guide is to keep the common and important settings either as local backup or to use / locate those settings without typing them each time.
| Pending:
- Filters
- Contacts
- Calendar
| Extras
- Feeds
Located at
Preferencesfile
- Mail Acounts | Config
- Mail ToolBar | Config
- Mail Composer ToolBar | Config
Located at
Profile
- Mail DB | Mail Tree Structure Index | Discardable
Located at
Profile
- Mails | Downloaded
Preferences
..\Default\Preferences
Windows || JSONEdit
macOS | Linux || Any JSON Editor
Mail Set Up
Path
Root | Vivaldi | Mail || Accounts
Copy and Save the whole branch to a TXT, Vivaldi Note or JSON File
Paste on same place at Target Profile
--
ToolBars Set Up
Path
Root | Vivaldi | ToolBars
Choose preferred one/s
Copy and Save the whole branch to a TXT, Vivaldi Note or JSON File
Paste on same place at Target Profile
--
Mail DB
Path
..\Default\Storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\IndexedDB
Is downloaded on eMail Sync | Discardable
--
Mails
..\Default\Mail
Downloaded Mail DB | .eml Files
At Preferences file you can Edit/Copy/Paste/Remove entries in "bulk"
- Accounts
- Status
- Signature
- Signature Position
- Account Name
Here would be easier and faster to apply the same settings to multiple accounts
Bckp / Test on a Clean Profile before proceed to edit Preferences
| Extras
-
| Feeds
- Thanks to @LonM for the Feeds List BackUp Mod
--
--
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
ZZalex108 pinned this topic on
-
This post is deleted!
-
@abcpeak said in Guide | Mail | Bckp / Export / Import:
Webmail
Access denied.
Hi,
This is a Guide related to the Mail Client builtin Vivaldi.
If you have a problem with WebMail Service or the Mail Client, search for the answer if already happened or open a New Thread.
Thx
-
So, where is the profile directory in Linux?
-
Follow the Bckp link on first post.
-
yojimbo274064400
@ardhill said in Guide | Mail | Bckp / Export / Import:
So, where is the profile directory in Linux?
- press
F2or
Ctrl + Eto access Quick Commands
- type
aboutand select About, see following example:
- see Profile Path value
- press
-
@yojimbo274064400 Thanks, that is what I was looking for.
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
ZZalex108 forked this topic on
-
@Zalex108
Great work here. You must have spent a good deal of time on this.
When you get to ¨Filters¨, could you let us know if Vivaldi Webmail filters can be imported to Mail?
I seem to get a lot of Spam and use Webmail more so I create Filters there. I know they can be downloaded but not if they can Imported.
I realize that Webmail is simply RoundCube and Mail is a different animal but it would cut down on duplication of work at the user end.
-
@greybeard Webmail filters cannot be imported into the mail client. Spam filtering on the server is making much more sense than in the client.
also see here for Vivaldi's take on the matter and here for configuration of the server side spam filtering.
-
@WildEnte
I was not aware of the ¨Server-side Filtering" mentioned by @thomasp in the post you mentioned.
I looked into it and have it enabled now. Hopefully this will make the entire filtering process more efficient.
I have only included the most obvious of spam and just to Move them to the junk folder so I can review them.
Many Thanks for mentioning that.
-
@greybeard glad if it helps! I haven't tried server side filtering, I'm interested to hear how it works for you
-
@WildEnte said in Guide | Mail | Backup / Export / Import:
@greybeard glad if it helps! I haven't tried server side filtering, I'm interested to hear how it works for you
I'll try to remember to keep you posted. I put more memory in the computer to compensate for all that I lose.