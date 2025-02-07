Other Guides

Hi,

Some steps to Back up | Bckp / Export Mail Settings located at Profile folder Preferences file and its DataBase.

| Covered:

Mail Accounts setup

ToolBars setup

Mail DB Index

Mails

The purpose of this guide is to keep the common and important settings either as local backup or to use / locate those settings without typing them each time.

| Pending:

Filters

Contacts

Calendar

| Extras

Feeds

Located at Preferences file

Mail Acounts | Config

Mail ToolBar | Config

Mail Composer ToolBar | Config

Located at Profile

Mail DB | Mail Tree Structure Index | Discardable

Located at Profile

Mails | Downloaded

Preferences

..\Default\Preferences

Windows || JSONEdit

macOS | Linux || Any JSON Editor

Mail Set Up

Path Root | Vivaldi | Mail || Accounts

Copy and Save the whole branch to a TXT, Vivaldi Note or JSON File

Paste on same place at Target Profile

--

ToolBars Set Up

Path Root | Vivaldi | ToolBars

Choose preferred one/s

Copy and Save the whole branch to a TXT, Vivaldi Note or JSON File

Paste on same place at Target Profile

Path ..\Default\Storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\IndexedDB

Is downloaded on eMail Sync | Discardable

--

Mails

..\Default\Mail

Downloaded Mail DB | .eml Files

At Preferences file you can Edit/Copy/Paste/Remove entries in "bulk"

Accounts

Status

Signature

Signature Position

Account Name

Here would be easier and faster to apply the same settings to multiple accounts

Bckp / Test on a Clean Profile before proceed to edit Preferences

| Extras

--

--

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps