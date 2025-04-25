Unsolved Error: Mail DB Missing! Starting Restoration!
-
Hi all,
after some considerable time using Vivaldi mail with no issues I started Vivaldi up this morning to the above notification. This persists on browser and system restart.
Checking the error logs I see a number of warnings of the form
11:16:07.619 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] file does not have a numeric file name [user path]\Applications\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Mail\f82f30\2022\10\13\19625.eml
for files from 2022 to 2025 with no apparent pattern, but all from the one account (of three) followed by the error
[restoreMailDb]Error: Path must be absolute /
followed by series of warnings of the form
[restoreMailDb] Message files read 0
listing a number of actions followed by "0",
and finally errors for the other two accounts (i.e. not the one generating the not numeric warnings)
[server] / [email]: Error Unable to store POP message in mail store.
I've tried all the troubleshooting steps I could search up short of deleting everything and starting again, and made sure the files and directories are readable.
Any suggestions?
Vivaldi version 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 11 Pro
Version 24H2
OS build 26100.3775
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.26100.66.0
(updated today, but after the issue appeared)
Thanks for reading
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@MarsdenNZ
Hi, I guess you rebuild the mail search database already?
You can delete the mail database manually but I am not sure it work for POP3 accounts.
Close VIvaldi and make a backup of the profile folder \Default.
Delete the folder \Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
At next start Vivaldi create a new database reading the data in \Default\Mail.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for replying Yes I have tried this already
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@MarsdenNZ
Is this a POP3 account?
Then you are very limited
In all Accounts, open the corrupted one's Inbox > Context menu > Advanced > Re-sync Folder with Server.
No idea if this work with POP3.
-
@mib2berlin Unfortunately I can't get at the inbox - all the mail view shows me is the "Add your first mail account" screen. (Probably should have mentioned that in the initial post)
It still knows that accounts exist (per settings) and if I attempt to sync the status bar shows it connecting to each account and fetching a message count (all messages, since it doesn't currently know about any stored locally), but then it dies with the
[server] / [email]: Error Unable to store POP message in mail store.
message when it actually attempts to fetch
I feel that if I could nail down why it reports that some messages don't have a numeric file name (when they clearly do) I'd be most of the way to resolving the issue.