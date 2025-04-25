Hi all,

after some considerable time using Vivaldi mail with no issues I started Vivaldi up this morning to the above notification. This persists on browser and system restart.

Checking the error logs I see a number of warnings of the form

11:16:07.619 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] file does not have a numeric file name [user path]\Applications\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Mail\f82f30\2022\10\13\19625.eml

for files from 2022 to 2025 with no apparent pattern, but all from the one account (of three) followed by the error

[restoreMailDb]Error: Path must be absolute /

followed by series of warnings of the form

[restoreMailDb] Message files read 0

listing a number of actions followed by "0",

and finally errors for the other two accounts (i.e. not the one generating the not numeric warnings)

[server] / [email]: Error Unable to store POP message in mail store.

I've tried all the troubleshooting steps I could search up short of deleting everything and starting again, and made sure the files and directories are readable.

Any suggestions?

Vivaldi version 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS: Windows 11 Pro

Version 24H2

OS build 26100.3775

Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.26100.66.0

(updated today, but after the issue appeared)

Thanks for reading