Unsolved Error importing Thunderbird mails and contacts
-
Hello,
When I try to import mails etc from Thunderbird nothing happens. I select the correct Thunderbird directory, I expect 'Importstatus' to blink or something but the window stays the same.
The log says:
[import, thunderbird]Error reading file /profiles.ini {"message":"Error reading file"}
Linux: Fedora Linux 41 (Workstation Edition)
Thunderbird: 128.8.0esr
Vivaldi: 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (64-bits)
How can I solve this?
Thanks in advance
Alco Warners
-
Do you see something similar to the following with correct directory containing profile, as highlgihted:
-
No, I see this:
When I click on <Thunderbird map selecteren> I am redirected to my home directory. I then choose .thunderbird, then I am redirected back to the previous window and nothing happens. I then get the message in my log " [import, thunderbird]Error reading file /profiles.ini {"message":"Error reading file"}".
I reinstalled Thunderbird and the same thing happened.
-
Not sure why but seems import is not correctly detecting location of Thunderbird profile data.
In Thunderbird:
- select ☰ > Help > Troubleshooting Information
- select Open Directory located under Application Basic and then Profile Directory
What location is opened?
-
This location:
I copied profiles.ini to this directory but nothing changed.
-
@Sapphus1962, is .thunderbird directory physically located in root of user's home directory?
-
The user's home directory and yes physically.
-
@Sapphus1962, I am stumped for the moment why import fails to detect profile path, i.e. shows nothing under Detected Profile Path.
-
Well, I tried to do the same under Windows (dual boot system), and there Vivaldi aut-detected the thunderbird-path. So I guess there is a difference between the linux version of Vivaldi and the windows version.
I cannot check if Vivaldi (under linux) sees the right directory. The log says [import, thunderbird]Error reading file /profiles.ini {"message":"Error reading file"}: does that mean Vivaldi does not see profiles.ini? Or does it mean that there is something wrong with profiles.ini (or Vivaldi's interpretation of profiles.ini)?
-
@Sapphus1962, where do you see the log message?
Can you post a redacted version of your
profile.inifile here?
On Linux default
profile.inilocation is in user home directory in
.thunderbirdfolder, see Profiles - Where Thunderbird stores your messages and other user data | Thunderbird Help
-
I see the log.message here:
My profiles.ini
[Profile1]
Name=default
IsRelative=1
Path=vmiltlm9.default
Default=1
[Profile0]
Name=default-release
IsRelative=1
Path=frxzllwm.default-release
[General]
StartWithLastProfile=1
Version=2
[Install3DDF446CE6CB1A45]
Default=frxzllwm.default-release
Locked=1
-
I can only reproduce something similar to your experience when location of user's Thunderbird folder (
.thunderbird) is not in user's home directory; raised as VB-116413 Cannot import from Thunderbird when using a location other than user's home directory .thunderbird
As you posted in an earlier reply that the location of Thunderbird folder is in user's home directory I cannot think how to help further. Hopefully others will offer suggestions to try and troubleshoot the issue.
-
Well, thank you very much for trying to solve this problem.