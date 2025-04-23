Mailing lists
JanHultman
Isn't it possible to create mailing lists by just adding all the addresses you want to include in the group/list? It is easy in other mail clients, but can't find a way to do it here.
@JanHultman welcome to the forum!
Vivaldi doesn't have any contacts management that's worth speaking of... Yet! Vote for this feature request by liking the first post! https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync
A workaround you can use now is to create a note with the email addresses in your and insert the note content in the To field of your emails to groups.