IMAP Timeout Connecting to server
Since the Update from Apr-11-25 Vivaldi Mail can not connect to any of my Mailaccounts.
It says: Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected]
There are different Mailproviders (hetzner & gmail) and both have the same Problem.
The webmail clients work fine
Other E-Mail Clients connect to the server and download Mails without any trouble (claws, thunderbird, betterbird).
I tried refreshing the e-mail-search-db to no avail.
I am no IT professional so my selfsolution-skills and here. But since other webmail and other clients work fine and there was an update recently before which vivaldi also worked, I suspect vivaldi as the culprit, maybe in connection with some other problem.
I am working with betterbird at the moment, but I always liked the seemless environment in vivaldi.
I'd be happy to get some help, thank you!
BR,
Tolentino
@Tolentino I guess you run Linux?
Do you use any Internet Security or Antivirus tools?
Has Hetzner hosted your mail domain?
@DoctorG said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
I guess you run Linux?
Yes, Linux Mint 22 Cinnamon 6.2.9
Linux Kernel 6.8.0-57-generic
@DoctorG said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
Do you use any Internet Security or Antivirus tools?
no
@DoctorG said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
Has Hetzner hosted your mail domain?
Yes Hetzner hosts my own domains
But the Problem also occurs with my gmail Account
@Tolentino Are you sure you do not block with a Linux firewall connections, do you have activated IPv6 and IPv4?
@Tolentino said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
Yes, Linux Mint 22 Cinnamon 6.2.9
Is the Vivaldi installation made by Snap or Flatpak or Deb package?
I would recommend uninstal Vivaldi and reinstall.
Just checked: Linux Firewall is Status: off
Also, wouldn't that affect all clients that use the same Port and aren't whitelisted?
Localnetwork has both, but my ISP has only activated IPv4 externally
@DoctorG said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
Is the Vivaldi installation made by Snap or Flatpak or Deb package?
Vivaldi installation ist deb.
@DoctorG said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
I would recommend uninstal Vivaldi and reinstall.
Ok, I'll have to try that.
@Tolentino GMail resolves for me like this:
Name: imap.gmail.com
Addresses: 2a00:1450:400c:c0a::6c
2a00:1450:400c:c0a::6d
173.194.76.109
173.194.76.108
You should be able to connect with IPv4 and IPv6.
Do you have accindetally activated Vivaldi VPN?
I can not reproduce issues, i run Vivaldi deb package, i have GMail and own mail server at Hetzner.
Sadly, this hasn't changed a thing.
I found the DEBUG Log in the Console.
It sais:
background-bundle.js:1 Uncaught (in promise) Error: Timeout connecting to server at background-bundle.js:1:234331 (anonymous) @ background-bundle.js:1 background-bundle.js:1 [ERROR][2025-04-12T11:48:09.181Z][20][[email protected]][mail.your-server.de] Could not connect to server Error: Timeout connecting to server a @ background-bundle.js:1 error @ background-bundle.js:1 error @ background-bundle.js:1 connect @ background-bundle.js:1 await in connect (anonymous) @ background-bundle.js:1 Sa @ background-bundle.js:1 await in Sa a @ background-bundle.js:1
and then:
[DEBUG][2025-04-12T11:48:09.182Z][20][[email protected]][mail.your-server.de] Entering state: 5 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-12T11:48:09.182Z][20][[email protected]][mail.your-server.de] Closing connection...
This ist the same for all accounts.
@Tolentino Which mail server settings do the accounts use? See Settings → Mail → select Account → Servers
For GMail you need to have active oAuth.
Hetzner: https://docs.hetzner.com/konsoleh/account-management/email/setting-up-an-email-account
-
@Tolentino Does it work after ununinstall/reinstall deb package?
As a last remedy if would recommend to remove the broken IMAP accounts in Settings → Mail and re-add them again.
@DoctorG said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
@Tolentino Which mail server settings do the accounts use? See Settings → Mail → select Account → Servers
For GMail you need to have active oAuth.
Hetzner: https://docs.hetzner.com/konsoleh/account-management/email/setting-up-an-email-account
Yes, all Settings were correct.
Also, why should other e-mail-clients work with the excact same settings if they were wrong? And why did vivaldi work till yesterday if the settings were wrong?
allthewhile I tried this:
As a last remedy if would recommend to remove the broken IMAP accounts in Settings → Mail and re-add them again.
And then at setting up the main account from scratch it failed even in the initial setup so now the account can not be created.
@DoctorG said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
@Tolentino Does it work after ununinstall/reinstall deb package?
No nothing changed. Although all settings tabs etc. where also already set up. Where does vivaldi save the profile on Linux? Maybe I should reset completely and do a vanilla install?
@Tolentino said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
Where does vivaldi save the profile on Linux?
$HOME/.config/vivaldi/
-
Ok, I will try complete install from scratch
It didn't work.
Also, I had a total mental blackout while preparing this operation.
I understood the synching function totally wrong (I thought it was a method to save all my setting, tabs and stuff and that I could reload everything as before, not - as it now seems - a possibility to synch all of the above over different devices. So as soon as I synched the new Install with the same devicename it synched the state my device was currently in with the online profile )
So I did not save the profile folder. And I even emptied the trash bin in a weird assumption, to prevent vivaldi from looking up possibly wrong settings there.
So I lost all my open tabs and workspaces (which is a survivable loss, I guess).
But back to the Mail Topic.
How can this be? Where there any changes made in the most recent update regarding the method how Vivaldi handles communication within IMAP protocol?
@Tolentino said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
So I lost all my open tabs and workspaces (which is a survivable loss, I guess).
Yeah, I found the synch function (cloud right next to the tabs)
to load the tabs and workspaces. So at least that is no concern anymore...
@Tolentino said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
But back to the Mail Topic.
How can this be? Where there any changes made in the most recent update regarding the method how Vivaldi handles communication within IMAP protocol?
I do not know. I never saw these connect issues on my Debian 12 KDE and Ubuntu 24 LTS.
I do not use Mint for tests as i had in the past much trouble with my GPU drivers.
@Tolentino Before experiments to fix something, you could have renamed the .config/vivaldi/ to .config/vivaldi-BAK/ or made a backup for folder before deletion.
Sorry, i did not know your knowledge level. Sad to see that my tip cause trouble for you.
-
No Problem. Normally I know this stuff. As I said: mental blockout
After the 10th try it suddenly worked today...
I'm at a loss of why or how.
But content.
@Tolentino said in IMAP Timeout Connecting to server:
After the 10th try it suddenly worked today...
Strange issue.
But good issue was solved by luck.