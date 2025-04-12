Since the Update from Apr-11-25 Vivaldi Mail can not connect to any of my Mailaccounts.

It says: Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected]

There are different Mailproviders (hetzner & gmail) and both have the same Problem.

The webmail clients work fine

Other E-Mail Clients connect to the server and download Mails without any trouble (claws, thunderbird, betterbird).

I tried refreshing the e-mail-search-db to no avail.

I am no IT professional so my selfsolution-skills and here. But since other webmail and other clients work fine and there was an update recently before which vivaldi also worked, I suspect vivaldi as the culprit, maybe in connection with some other problem.

I am working with betterbird at the moment, but I always liked the seemless environment in vivaldi.

I'd be happy to get some help, thank you!

BR,

Tolentino