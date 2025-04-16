BEWARE of Mail spam
Webmail Security Team [email protected]
To [email protected]
Date Today 04:30
Webmail
Dear troympulk,
The password for your mailbox [email protected] is set to expire today.
To ensure continued access to your account, you have the following options:
Your webmail will automatically log you out and generate a new password.
You can retain and continue using your existing password for login.
If you would like to keep your current password, simply click the link below:
Keep Existing Password
We recommend you retain your existing password to stay logged in across your devices and sessions.
This email was generated by Vivaldi's mail server for [email protected].
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@troympulk Spammers are all liars and try to steal logins by fake mails.
@DoctorG The proper term is phishers. The fact the email doesn't come from Vivaldi makes the whole thing rather obvious in this case ...
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@sgunhouse Ähhm, yes. Phishing
yojimbo274064400
Consider reporting here if email is not delivered to Junk folder, How to report spammers on Vivaldi Webmail | Vivaldi Browser Help
greybeard Ambassador
I get more spam here than at Hotmail.
Frankly I am tired of going into the headers of every one, scrolling for relevant info and creating Filters to delete them.
Cannot Vivaldi mail improve / get a new spam filter to help elimenate this problem?
If it continues I will be forced to Delete my Vivaldi account, as much as it means to me, and go elsewhare. This issue has been going for far too long and left unfixed.
I know what these messages are. My mail is set to "Text Only" so I can see them easily and deal with them but this is becoming an onerous job.
I have sent a report, with Headers to support.
Well, you don't need to worry about scammers when Vivaldi closes accounts on their own.
@greybeard you may be able to configure spam filtering with sieve rules, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77941/spam-mail/6?_=1744992656964
greybeard Ambassador
@WildEnte
Many Thanks but I'm not quite that adept at that scripting level.
I am sure to Break something (else maybe) or Vivaldi trying to inplement that.