How to change Mail UI: Fonts, density, etc
-
I would like to change some things in the email User Interface. Two things in particular:
- The email list density to have smaller spaces between lines. Changing the "User Interface density" in general settings does not seem to apply to email.
- Change fonts in the email list.
Is that possible? I am attaching an image to show what section I am talking about.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mzimmerm Use a User Interface Modification.
Only for the horizontal mail list?
This code:
.webpageview #mail_view.horizontal .mail_entry, .webpageview #mail_view.vertical_wide .mail_entry { font-size: 120% !important; }
Or more?
Mailpanel:
#panels-container.left #mail_panel.panel { font-size: 120% !important; }
Please do not hesitate to ask.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mzimmerm Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@DoctorG This sounds great. I did not know about all the ways one could modify Vivaldi.
Let me test this out tomorrow - I may ask for help in the process
Thanks