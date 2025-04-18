Mail client stuck on "Running mail filters..."
Recently had to reinstall Windows due to a hardware failure last week. Ever since reinstalling Windows I've had issues with the Vivaldi mail client, namely that it partially downloads my mail, then gets stuck on "Running mail filters...", which doesn't allow anything else to happen. I've tried deleting the mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli folder in AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Storage\ext, but the same thing happens again.
I'm using the latest snapshot on the latest stable Windows 11 build, if relevant.
@Daring Mail setvice? I've been seeing this too, but it only interferes with my Yahoo acxount. My Vivaldi accounr loads fine.
Outlook. I can't add any other mail services to the mail client right now.
@Daring The fact you're using Snapshot should be relevant, I doubt the version of Windows is. I'm actually on the latest Sopranos build, I'll need to look at the changelogs to see if I can identify the likely culprit ...
Only mail-related change I see that should matter was supposed to fix a threading issue, I'll have to ask.
I expect the developers to be on holidays right now, but I did post an email to our mailing list. Hopefully won't be too long.
Alright. In the meantime, I intentionally downloaded and installed the previous snapshot to set up mail, since on my other computer the mail client works fine on the latest snapshot.
@Daring Finally got an answer, they say it should be fixed in the next build. (Though obviously something unexpected might crop up, so don't take that as a guarantee.)
Forgot to reply but reverting to an earlier build then setting up my mail accounts before updating to the problem build worked.
@Daring The Friday build fixed the problem here - I just used webmail until that.