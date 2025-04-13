Indexing headers
-
jdegrandpre10
I just updated to the newest version. Since then, email has been very slow. It takes a long time to index headers and flags. Can this be fixed?
-
@jdegrandpre10
Hi, you can try to rebuild the mail search database.
Mail icon in the status bar > Gear >
-
halberstadt
@mib2berlin I have tried this but still when Vivaldi mail starts, the program puts downloading messages on hold while indexing headers and flags. I have just posted a bug report: (VB-116279) Starting mail: "Downloading messages put on hold while indexing headers and flags."
-
@halberstadt
Hi, I start with 5 mail accounts and it take a few seconds to index.
Which mail provider is this?
POP3 or IMAP?
I delete all mails I don't need and empty the trash but some users have ten thousands of mails, how many do you store?
You can add this information in reply of the confirmation mail to your report.
-
halberstadt
@mib2berlin Thanks. I have lots of emails spanning years. Would archiving the very old ones help?
-
@halberstadt
Hi, archived mails are still in the search index database, I am not sure if the are in the regular database.
If you use IMAP you can try to rename the mail database folder.
/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
to
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli_bakor something.
This is the path shown on Linux, Windows use backslash.
At next start Vivaldi create a new database, you have to rebuild the search database again.