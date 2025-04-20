Using Vivaldi email client- downloaded email appears in inbox and disappears without user action
I'm using Vivaldi email client with my personal email on my hosted email (Linux) server.
This has been working pretty well for a few months, but something strange happened today when I was watching the email being fetched and displayed in the Vivaldi email client.
An email sent to me (from an eBay search) appeared in the inbox and immediately disappeared from that list. I had done nothing to any of the emails displayed.
I searched for that email in different folders in the client but it appeared nowhere.
I then used the Vivaldi text search and found that email in a location listed as struck-though inbox -->'local copy'. It has an unread-trash-icon under 'unread status' and it is 'Today 9:45 am' which is the correct time that this occurred.
I then logged in to the webmail function of my mail server and that email appears there (in the inbox) as unread.
This is the only email account that I connect to using the Vivaldi client.
What is going on here and how can I prevent a repeat of this?
(This looks like a bug to me.)
Thanks in advance.
FWIW: not sure this can be prevent as the trigger to save a local copy occurs when a previously synced message no longer exists on IMAP server, i.e. its been expunged from server. AFAICS if the same message appears elsewhere in the IMAP mailbox the local copy is removed as it is no longer needed.
Knowing this then it is a puzzle how the local copy came to be created and why it remains when the same message appears to be on the server,
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@iamjohngalt Weould be goof do have the IMAP log active
Open Settings → Mail
Activate IMAP Logging
Close Settings
Open in a tab Vivaldi Mail
Open in other tab vivaldi:inspect → Apps
For "Vivaldi
chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/mail/mail.html" the Inspect link
In Developer Tools watch the Console tab
In Developer Tools clear the log with Ctrl+L
Receive a mail
You can filter the output by Filter field only for your mail account which fails to show up
If we can find a issue, disable IMAP logging as it slow down client.
Just had a repeat of the same error this morning. Anyone know what is happening with this?
As DoctorG suggested earlier, enable IMAP logging and then review it when issue next occurs.
FYI log will show something similar to following if:
- Vivaldi permanently deleted message:
⋮ C: W118 UID EXPUNGE 82106 S: * 1 EXPUNGE [MAIL - 用心棒@example.edu] messages deleted on server Inbox [82106] ⋮
- another email client permanently deleted message there will be no preceding client expunge, i.e. Vivaldi did not delete message:
⋮ S: * 1 EXPUNGE [MAIL - 用心棒@example.edu] messages deleted on server Inbox [82106] ⋮
-
Thanks to both DoctorG and yojimbo274064400.
I'm sorry for the extra post.
I hadn't refreshed this tab and I didn't know there was any response here until I reviewed my spam folder. ;^( My error.
I have set up the logging and will watch it.
(The issue has only occurred so far with a specific eBay search notification email.)
Nothing was appearing in the devtools console, so I restarted vivaldi browser and restarted email client in a tab and reopened the console. Lots of log entries happening.
I searched in the email app for the 'missing' email. Nothing stands out in the log.
Then when I cleared the search text box and automatically returned to the inbox, the 'missing' email now appears in the inbox as unread.
The log console display for that period (actual email and server names withheld) is pasted below.
[DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:22.747Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] Searching in Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:22.747Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] C: W51 UID SEARCH ALL
[DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:23.492Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] S: * SEARCH 14948 14976 16711 16938 16939 16958 16959 16973 17022 17049 17050 17073 17087 17088 17100 17108 17113 17148 17151 17158 17174 17177 17185 17187 17193 17198 17213 17221 17227 17239 17240 17255 17257 17258 17259 17260 17261 17262 17263 17265 17278 17279 17280 17285 17291 17339 17340 17353 17355 17359 17364 17377 17378 17384 17390 17405 17411 17412 17416 17417 17419 17420 17425 17430 17442 17444 17499 17501 17506 17538 17584 17651 17671 17693 17700 17768 17818 17826 17827 17829 17886 17888 17890 17895 17896 17929 17930 17957 18036 18047 18051 18094 18095 18170 18171 18173 18199 18201 18239 18249 18250 18255 18307 18317 18325 18329 18353 18356 18368 18385 18400 18401 18402 18419 18453 18483 18493 18614 18643 18648 18669 18670 18671 18672 18673 18676 18677 18678 18685 18726 18734 18757 18796 18804 18808 18810 18811 18831 18842 18896 18949 18974 18987 18988 19022 19039 19062 19216 19219 19221 19231 19354 19364 19463 19464 19602 19734 19816 19830 19836 19837 19859 20119 20160 20217 20289 20296 20471 20474 20539 20551 20553 20614 20659 20738 20827 20867 20871 20994 21040 21088 21117 21118 21144 21162 21167 21168 21184 21261 21280 21281 21365 21368 21401 21424 21442 21443 21466 21494 21544 21566 21622 21648 21814 21876 21877 21956 21958 21989 22264 22774 22904 22970 22971 22975 22976 22977 23058 23211 23213 23214 23234 23250 23257 23278 23279 23295 23309 23311 23366 23565 23570 23635 23656 23658 23673 23698 23700 23712 23718 23720 23762 23875 23894 23895 23896 23897 23898 23899 23906 23908 23944 23947 23948 23949 23963 23964 23993 24156 24317 24756 24781 24820 24821 24822 24826 24827 24830 24856 24861 24864 24887 24891 24899 24931 24954 24959 24979 24995 25017 25018 25019 25020 25029 25030 25032 25033 25034 25045 25055 25060 25138 25310 25322 25323 25324 25325 25332 25338 25360 25362 25383 25399 25400 25459 25460 25546 25562 25568 25576 25588 25611 25684 25795 25805 25812 25821 25824 25968 25999 26026 26068 26103 26104 26105 26106 26107 26154 26221 26354 26392 26408 26412 26421 26428 26429 26430 26433 26447 26448 26495 26498 26499 26543 26552 26603 26621 26623 26634 26641 26664 26665 26686 26690 26691 26692 26711 26712 26715 26716 26717 26726 26765 26766 26771 26776 26798 26897 26943 26987 26988 26991 27013 27026 27029 27037 27038 27047 27069 27074 27082 27100 27101 27106 27197 27207 27230 27298 27321 27333 27403 27420 27433 27434 27441 27481 27494 27536 27617 27684 27721 27722 27727 27742 27744 27745 27746 27755 27756 27764 27766 27778 27779 27789 27794 27795 27799 27810 27837 27838 27845 27865 27971 28060 28144 28165 28169 28179 28190 28203 28494 28507 28527 28567 28696 28710 28784 28791 28792 28806 28810 28811 28833 28873 28904 28927 28939 28941 28942 28944 28950 28982 28992 28994 29058 29073 29079 29080 29118 29154 29155 29156 29171 29194 29202 29203 29285 29357 29394 29428 29439 29443 29450 29466 29497 29504 29505 29509 29511 29579 29584 29586 29588 29606 29609 29611 29619 29630 29632 29633 29639 29643 29655 29663 29664 29665 29666 29674 29698 29700 29701 29702 29705 29741 29742 29743 29744 29803 29808 29810 29811 29868 29873 29892 29896 29897 29926 29927 29950 30029 30157 30257 30277 30322 30323 30436 30494 30527 30700 30701 30765 30810 30821 30843 30906 30910 30949 31100 31268 31274 31289 31317 31323 31326 31327 31328 31330 31331 31332 31333 31334 31335 31337 31340 31341 31342 31344 31345 31346 31347 31349 31354 31355 31365 31366 31370 31374 31395 31406 31449 31450 31585 31596 31610 31611 31646 31647 31651 31653 31668 31669 31678 31702 31706 31708 31729 32006 32053 32079 32081 32121 32239 32337 32474 32542 32543 32544 32545 32546 32547 32548 32557 32629 32640 32641 32647 32939 32946 32947 32981 33079 33081 33123 33134 33191 33242 33243 33283 33297 33298 33316 33406 33432 33437 33465 33923 33935 34052 34136 34152 34362 34373 34375 34381 34382 34390 34398 34401 34560 34648 34651 34655 34722 34723 34724 34733 34734 34735 34798 34824 34880 34881 34882 34883 34884 34885 34898 34905 34910 34911 34916
[DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:23.492Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] S: * SEARCH [... continued with many UIDs ...]
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:23.493Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] S: W51 OK Search completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:23.494Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:151666 from Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:23.494Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] C: W52 UID FETCH 1:151666 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 469367)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:23.665Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] S: W52 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:24.679Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] Client started idling
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:24.679Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] Entering idle with IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:25:24.679Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] C: W53 IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:26:24.687Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] Idle terminated
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:26:24.906Z][2][[email protected]][mi3-cl9-ats3.myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469369] Highest
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-22T16:26:24.906Z][2]
When issue next occurs review log then.
OK. Just had an email from the vivaldi client inbox disappear into the 'local' state.
I viewed an email in the inbox, deleted it, and viewed another email.
The email I was viewing then disappeared from the inbox without any action from me. I find that email now only when I search for it with text and it now appears only as LocalCopy.
The log for that period is pasted below (after changing my email and server identification in the text):
[DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:23.950Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Setting flags on 151754 in Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:23.951Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Idle terminated
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.205Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469630] Highest
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.205Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W411 OK Idle completed.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.205Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W412 UID STORE 151754 +FLAGS (\Seen)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.312Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4750 FETCH (UID 151754 MODSEQ (469631) FLAGS (\Seen))
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.313Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W412 OK Store completed (0.003 + 0.000 + 0.002 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.347Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Moving messages 151754 from Inbox to INBOX.Trash ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.347Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W413 UID MOVE 151754 INBOX.Trash
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.514Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [COPYUID 1487270882 151754 169243] Moved UIDs.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.514Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4750 EXPUNGE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.515Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W413 OK Move completed (0.006 + 0.000 + 0.005 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.529Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening INBOX.Trash ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.529Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W414 SELECT "INBOX.Trash"
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.681Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.681Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.681Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk "\")] Flags permitted.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.681Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1317 EXISTS
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.681Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1 RECENT
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.681Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 252] First unseen.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.681Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270882] UIDs valid
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.682Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 169244] Predicted next UID
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.682Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 168750] Highest
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.682Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W414 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.682Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Searching in INBOX.Trash ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.682Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W415 UID SEARCH ALL
[DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.814Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * SEARCH [... long list of UIDs ...]
[... continued UIDs ...]
[... continued UIDs ...]
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.814Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W415 OK Search completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.815Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 169243 from INBOX.Trash ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:24.815Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W416 UID FETCH 169243 (UID BODYSTRUCTURE FLAGS ENVELOPE BODY.PEEK[HEADER.FIELDS (REFERENCES LIST-ID X-MICROSOFT-ORIGINAL-MESSAGE-ID FROM LIST-POST)] PREVIEW MODSEQ)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.014Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1317 FETCH (UID 169243 FLAGS (\Seen \Recent) PREVIEW "( 411B literal )" MODSEQ (168750) BODYSTRUCTURE (("text" "html" ("charset" "UTF-8") NIL NIL "quoted-printable" 86496 1933 NIL NIL NIL NIL) "mixed" ("boundary" "( 42B string )") NIL NIL NIL) ENVELOPE ("( 31B string )" "( 51B string )" (("eBay" NIL "ebay" "ebay.com")) (("eBay" NIL "ebay" "ebay.com")) (("eBay" NIL "ebay" "ebay.com")) ((NIL NIL "freedom" "freedomforall.com")) NIL NIL NIL "( 61B string )") BODY[HEADER.FIELDS (REFERENCES LIST-ID X-MICROSOFT-ORIGINAL-MESSAGE-ID FROM LIST-POST)] "( 30B literal )")
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.014Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W416 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.032Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:169243 from INBOX.Trash ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.032Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W417 UID FETCH 1:169243 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 168749)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.234Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1317 FETCH (UID 169243 FLAGS (\Seen \Recent) MODSEQ (168750))
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.234Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W417 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.248Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening INBOX.Trash ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.248Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W418 SELECT "INBOX.Trash"
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.394Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.394Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.394Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk "\")] Flags permitted.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1317 EXISTS
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 252] First unseen.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270882] UIDs valid
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 169244] Predicted next UID
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 168750] Highest
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:25.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W418 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:26.401Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Client started idling
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:26.401Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Entering idle with IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:26.401Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W419 IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.296Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.296Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Idle terminated
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.421Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W419 OK Idle completed (1.875 + 1.875 + 1.875 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.421Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W420 SELECT "Inbox"
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.654Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.654Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.654Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\")] Flags permitted.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.654Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4761 EXISTS
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.654Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.654Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.654Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.655Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151767] Predicted next UID
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.655Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469632] Highest
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.655Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W420 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.655Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Searching in Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.655Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W421 UID SEARCH ALL
[DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.984Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * SEARCH [... long list of UIDs ...]
[... continued UIDs ...]
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:28.985Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W421 OK Search completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.002Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:151766 from Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.002Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W422 UID FETCH 1:151766 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 469630)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.300Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W422 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.301Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening INBOX.Trash ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.301Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W423 SELECT "INBOX.Trash"
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.474Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.474Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.474Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk "\")] Flags permitted.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.474Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1317 EXISTS
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.474Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.475Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 252] First unseen.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.475Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270882] UIDs valid
========================================
The text of the log continues in my next post.
Log continues:
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.475Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 169244] Predicted next UID
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.475Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 168750] Highest
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:29.475Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W423 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:30.476Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Client started idling
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:30.476Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Entering idle with IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:30.476Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W424 IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.004Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.004Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Idle terminated
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.220Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W424 OK Idle completed (0.521 + 0.521 + 0.520 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.220Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W425 SELECT "Inbox"
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.394Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.394Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.394Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\")] Flags permitted.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.394Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4761 EXISTS
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.394Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151767] Predicted next UID
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469632] Highest
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:31.395Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W425 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.003 + 0.000 + 0.002 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:32.408Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Client started idling
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:32.408Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Entering idle with IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:32.408Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W426 IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.530Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4762 EXISTS
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.530Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1 RECENT
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.531Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Searching in Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.531Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Idle terminated
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.700Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W426 OK Idle completed (10.126 + 10.125 + 10.126 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.700Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W427 UID SEARCH ALL UID 151767:
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.895Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * SEARCH 151767
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.895Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W427 OK Search completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.895Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 151767 from Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:42.895Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W428 UID FETCH 151767 (UID BODYSTRUCTURE FLAGS ENVELOPE BODY.PEEK[HEADER.FIELDS (REFERENCES LIST-ID X-MICROSOFT-ORIGINAL-MESSAGE-ID FROM LIST-POST)] PREVIEW MODSEQ)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:43.088Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4762 FETCH (UID 151767 FLAGS (\Recent) PREVIEW "(* 199B string )" MODSEQ (469633) BODYSTRUCTURE (("text" "plain" ("charset" "UTF-8") NIL NIL "quoted-printable" 2104 84 NIL NIL NIL NIL) ("text" "html" ("charset" "UTF-8") NIL NIL "quoted-printable" 46552 597 NIL NIL NIL NIL) "alternative" ("boundary" "( 40B string )") NIL NIL NIL) ENVELOPE ("( 31B string )" "( 36B string )" (("( 23B string )" NIL "updates" "bringatrailer.com")) (("( 23B string )" NIL "updates" "bringatrailer.com")) ((NIL NIL "mail" "bringatrailer.com")) ((NIL NIL "bat" "freedomforall.com")) NIL NIL NIL "( 82B string )") BODY[HEADER.FIELDS (REFERENCES LIST-ID X-MICROSOFT-ORIGINAL-MESSAGE-ID FROM LIST-POST)] "( 61B literal )")
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:43.088Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W428 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:43.127Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 151767 from Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:43.128Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W429 UID FETCH 151767 BODY.PEEK[]
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:43.439Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4762 FETCH (UID 151767 BODY[] "( 54801B literal )")
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:43.439Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W429 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:44.444Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Client started idling
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:44.445Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Entering idle with IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:44.445Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W430 IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.453Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.453Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Idle terminated
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.654Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W430 OK Idle completed (0.723 + 0.721 + 0.722 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.654Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W431 SELECT "Inbox"
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.807Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.808Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.808Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\")] Flags permitted.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.808Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4762 EXISTS
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.808Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.808Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.808Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.809Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151768] Predicted next UID
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.809Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469633] Highest
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.809Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W431 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.809Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:151767 from Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:45.809Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W432 UID FETCH 1:151767 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 469632)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:46.015Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4762 FETCH (UID 151767 FLAGS ()MODSEQ (469633))
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:46.015Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W432 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:47.015Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Client started idling
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:47.015Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Entering idle with IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:47.015Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W433 IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.095Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ...
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.095Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Idle terminated
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.301Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W433 OK Idle completed (2.080 + 2.079 + 2.079 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.302Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W434 SELECT "Inbox"
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.476Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.477Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.477Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\*")] Flags permitted.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.477Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4762 EXISTS
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.477Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.477Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen.
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.477Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.477Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151768] Predicted next UID
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.477Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469633] Highest
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:49.477Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W434 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs).
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:50.485Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Client started idling
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:50.485Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Entering idle with IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:50.486Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W435 IDLE
==end log================
The 'missing' email still appears as unread in the inbox when I use the webmail access to the mail server.
I appreciate help with this issue.
yojimbo274064400
Log confirms client (Vivaldi) is moving message to Trash folder on its delivery to Inbox.
Are there any filters listed in Mail panel under Filters, for instance as highlighted below:
-
@yojimbo274064400
No, there are no filters listed in Mail panel under Filters.
I must note that the 'missing' email did not end up in Trash, but the one before it that I did delete did go to trash. Could that be the one that you are seeing go to trash?
Apologies if I am misunderstanding; I likely need a primer on reading the log. I could not tell exactly what part of the log to copy and paste. I just used the time stamps to guide my selection.
Log shows the following activity:
- message from ebay.com was deleted soon after receipt, i.e. moved from Inbox to Trash folder
- message from bringatrailer.com received approximately 3 minutes later and remains in Inbox
Does the latter correspond with the message that disappeared? Yes, then try the followiing:
- select Inbox folder for account under All Accounts
- right click on folder and select Advanced > Re-sync folder with server
Has the missing message re-appeared?
-
@yojimbo274064400
I can't locate the 'missing' email now (I left it as a LocalCopy) and it is no longer anywhere that I can find it. It was not the BAT email; it was from eBay as were the previous missing emails.
I should have copied it somehow or made a screen grab. (Next time I will.)
I guess I will have to watch for another occurrence of this problem to track down the source of this mystery.
If I'm reading the log correctly, it only includes 27 seconds of data at 16:17:23-16:17:50. Did you mean the BAT email appeared 3 seconds later? I'm trying to understand the log
Could the missing email activity also be missing from the log?
I'll post another log when another email disappears.
Thank you again.
@iamjohngalt said in Using Vivaldi email client- downloaded email appears in inbox and disappears without user action:
@yojimbo274064400
I can't locate the 'missing' email now (I left it as a LocalCopy) and it is no longer anywhere that I can find it. It was not the BAT email; it was from eBay as were the previous missing emails.
I should have copied it somehow or made a screen grab. (Next time I will.)
I guess I will have to watch for another occurrence of this problem to track down the source of this mystery.
If I'm reading the log correctly, it only includes 27 seconds of data at 16:17:23-16:17:50. Did you mean the BAT email appeared 3 seconds later? I'm trying to understand the log
⋮
You are correct, my mistake.
⋮
Could the missing email activity also be missing from the log?
⋮
AFAICS no
⋮
I'll post another log when another email disappears.
⋮
When you do please enclose between lines containing just three Grave Accent characters (```) for better readability. for eample:
```
⋮
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:50.485Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Client started idling
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:50.485Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Entering idle with IDLE
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:50.486Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W435 IDLE
```
is shown as:
⋮ background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:50.485Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Client started idling background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:50.485Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] Entering idle with IDLE background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-24T16:17:50.486Z][11][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W435 IDLE
@yojimbo274064400
Thanks for the info on how to post a readable log. I wondered how to do that.
-
So just went to inbox and 5 messages from eBay were all 'disappeared' at one time as I watched to 'LocalCopy'. They are still unread in the Inbox on the server, but only appear in the Vivaldi client when I search for text 'eBay'.
The log appears below and screen grab images of the emails (that only show up when I do text search) appear below that.
[DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.815Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid
[... IMAP log entries ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.087Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.087Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W405.p SELECT "INBOX.Trash" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.088Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:151860 from Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 158] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270882] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 169337] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 168873] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W405.p OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W399 UID FETCH 1:169336 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 168871) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.225Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:169336 from INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.476Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1315 FETCH (UID 169335 FLAGS (\Seen) MODSEQ (168872)) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.476Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 FETCH (UID 169336 FLAGS (\Seen) MODSEQ (168873)) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.476Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W399 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.476Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W400 UID FETCH 1:169336 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 168871) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.712Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1315 FETCH (UID 169335 FLAGS (\Seen) MODSEQ (168872)) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.712Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 FETCH (UID 169336 FLAGS (\Seen) MODSEQ (168873)) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.712Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W400 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.712Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W402 UID FETCH 1:169336 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 168871) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.892Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1315 FETCH (UID 169335 FLAGS (\Seen) MODSEQ (168872)) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.892Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 FETCH (UID 169336 FLAGS (\Seen) MODSEQ (168873)) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.892Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W402 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.892Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.892Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W408.p SELECT "Inbox" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:31.896Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4763 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151861] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469913] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W408.p OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W403 UID FETCH 1:151860 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 469909) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.191Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:151860 from Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.423Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W403 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.423Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W404 UID FETCH 1:151860 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 469909) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.634Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W404 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.634Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W406 UID FETCH 1:151860 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 469909) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W406 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:32.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W411.p SELECT "INBOX.Trash" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 158] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270882] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 169337] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 168873] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W411.p OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W407 UID FETCH 1:169336 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 168871) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.063Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:169336 from INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.265Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1315 FETCH (UID 169335 FLAGS (\Seen) MODSEQ (168872)) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.265Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 FETCH (UID 169336 FLAGS (\Seen) MODSEQ (168873)) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.265Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W407 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.265Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W409 SELECT "INBOX.Trash" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 158] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270882] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 169337] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 168873] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W409 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W413.p SELECT "Inbox" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.468Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4763 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151861] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469913] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W413.p OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.705Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W410 UID FETCH 1:151860 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 469909) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.945Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W410 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.945Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:33.945Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W415.p SELECT "INBOX.Trash" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 158] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270882] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 169337] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 168873] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W415.p OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.185Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W412 UID FETCH 1:169336 (UID FLAGS MODSEQ) (CHANGEDSINCE 168872) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.345Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 FETCH (UID 169336 FLAGS (\Seen) MODSEQ (168873)) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.345Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W412 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.345Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W414 SELECT "Inbox" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4763 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151861] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469913] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W414 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.636Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] C: W416 SELECT "Inbox" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4763 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151861] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469913] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:34.836Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: W416 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:35.845Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] Client started idling
==========================
I appreciate help to resolve this issue.
Need earlier log entries that show server responding with message similar to following but where greater than
0 RECENT, i.e.
5 RECENT, and then activity of fetching new messages:
…15:46:31.224Z][4][[email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT
Here is previous section of log.
(Log does not go back far enough to find the point where the 5 emails were fetched from the server)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:29.211Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: W391 OK Search completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs).
[... IMAP log entries ...] background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:29.440Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4763 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:29.440Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:29.440Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:29.440Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:29.440Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151861] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:29.440Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469913] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:29.440Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: W395.p OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:29.440Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] C: W392 UID [... IMAP log with UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] $Junk "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.184Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.184Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.184Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 158] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.184Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270882] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.184Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 169337] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.184Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 168873] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.184Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: W398.p OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.184Z][4][email [... IMAP log with UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] [... continued UIDs ...] messages 1:169336 from INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.638Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1315 FETCH (UID 169335 FLAGS (\Seen) PREVIEW "(* 200B string *)" MODSEQ (168872) BODYSTRUCTURE (("text" "plain" ("charset" "utf-8") NIL NIL "quoted-printable" 1314 37 NIL ("inline" NIL) NIL NIL) ("text" "html" ("charset" "utf-8") NIL NIL "quoted-printable" 1304 32 NIL ("inline" NIL) NIL NIL) "alternative" ("boundary" "(* 34B string *)") NIL NIL NIL) ENVELOPE ("(* 37B string *)" "(* 23B string *)" (("CL Search Alerts" NIL "alerts" "(* 21B string *)")) (("CL Search Alerts" NIL "alerts" "(* 21B string *)")) (("CL Search Alerts" NIL "alerts" "(* 21B string *)")) ((NIL NIL "cl" "freedomforall.com")) NIL NIL NIL "(* 46B string *)") BODY[HEADER.FIELDS (REFERENCES LIST-ID X-MICROSOFT-ORIGINAL-MESSAGE-ID FROM LIST-POST)] "(* 59B literal *)") background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.638Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 FETCH (UID 169336 FLAGS (\Seen) PREVIEW "(* 200B string *)" MODSEQ (168873) BODYSTRUCTURE (("text" "plain" ("charset" "utf-8") NIL NIL "quoted-printable" 1188 35 NIL ("inline" NIL) NIL NIL) ("text" "html" ("charset" "utf-8") NIL NIL "quoted-printable" 1178 30 NIL ("inline" NIL) NIL NIL) "alternative" ("boundary" "(* 34B string *)") NIL NIL NIL) ENVELOPE ("(* 37B string *)" "(* 23B string *)" (("CL Search Alerts" NIL "alerts" "(* 21B string *)")) (("CL Search Alerts" NIL "alerts" "(* 21B string *)")) (("CL Search Alerts" NIL "alerts" "(* 21B string *)")) ((NIL NIL "cl" "freedomforall.com")) NIL NIL NIL "(* 46B string *)") BODY[HEADER.FIELDS (REFERENCES LIST-ID X-MICROSOFT-ORIGINAL-MESSAGE-ID FROM LIST-POST)] "(* 59B literal *)") background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.638Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: W396 OK Fetch completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.638Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.638Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] C: W401.p SELECT "Inbox" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.650Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:169336 from INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.650Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] Fetching messages 1:151860 from Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.814Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.814Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.814Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.814Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4763 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.815Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:30.815Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen.
And log before that:
[DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.594Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk "\\*")] Flags permitted.
[... IMAP log entries ...] protected]][myhost.com] S: W388 OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.594Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] Opening Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.594Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] C: W390.p SELECT "Inbox" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.595Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] Searching in INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.864Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.864Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.864Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.865Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4764 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.865Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.865Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 4156] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.865Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270878] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.865Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 151861] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.865Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 469912] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.865Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: W390.p OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.002 + 0.000 + 0.001 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.865Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] C: W389 UID MOVE 151851 INBOX.Trash background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:26.865Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] Searching in Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:27.065Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [COPYUID 1487270882 151851 169336] Moved UIDs. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:27.065Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 4755 EXPUNGE background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:27.065Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: W389 OK Move completed (0.004 + 0.000 + 0.003 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:27.065Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] Opening INBOX.Trash ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:27.065Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] C: W393.p SELECT "INBOX.Trash" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [CLOSED] Previous mailbox closed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * FLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Seen \Draft $Forwarded $MDNSent $Junk "\\*")] Flags permitted. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1316 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * 1 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 158] First unseen. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 1487270882] UIDs valid background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 169337] Predicted next UID background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: * OK [HIGHESTMODSEQ 168873] Highest background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] S: W393.p OK [READ-WRITE] Select completed (0.001 + 0.000 secs). background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] C: W391 UID SEARCH ALL background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2025-04-26T15:46:28.346Z][4][email protected]][myhost.com] Searching in INBOX.Trash ...