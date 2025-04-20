I'm using Vivaldi email client with my personal email on my hosted email (Linux) server.

This has been working pretty well for a few months, but something strange happened today when I was watching the email being fetched and displayed in the Vivaldi email client.

An email sent to me (from an eBay search) appeared in the inbox and immediately disappeared from that list. I had done nothing to any of the emails displayed.

I searched for that email in different folders in the client but it appeared nowhere.

I then used the Vivaldi text search and found that email in a location listed as struck-though inbox -->'local copy'. It has an unread-trash-icon under 'unread status' and it is 'Today 9:45 am' which is the correct time that this occurred.

I then logged in to the webmail function of my mail server and that email appears there (in the inbox) as unread.

This is the only email account that I connect to using the Vivaldi client.

What is going on here and how can I prevent a repeat of this?

(This looks like a bug to me.)

Thanks in advance.