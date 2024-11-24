If you use the Vivaldi Mail client with an Outlook address, they appear to be having issues with logins, they do not go through using either the regular account password, or a separate app password. Vivaldi Mail reports an invalid login using either.

Once the Outlook account is removed from the mail client and then added back in using OAuth, the login is successful.

EDIT 2 November 2024: POP, IMAP and SMTP settings for Outlook.com

EDIT 5 November 2024: You must also log into your Outlook account through their web site and enable POP/IMAP access in the settings, before adding the account to the Vivaldi Mail client. Additional steps may be necessary (Outlook account security steps, etc.) once it is enabled.

EDIT 10 November 2024: When adding an Outlook account to Vivaldi Mail, using OAuth, Vivaldi Mail will automatically populate the IMAP and SMTP server settings and ports.

EDIT 21 November 2024: According to this page, the settings on the above page for Outlook addresses, also apply to Hotmail, Live and MSN addresses.