Outlook e-mail and settings (first post updated 21 November 2024)
edwardp
If you use the Vivaldi Mail client with an Outlook address, they appear to be having issues with logins, they do not go through using either the regular account password, or a separate app password. Vivaldi Mail reports an invalid login using either.
Once the Outlook account is removed from the mail client and then added back in using OAuth, the login is successful.
EDIT 2 November 2024: POP, IMAP and SMTP settings for Outlook.com
EDIT 5 November 2024: You must also log into your Outlook account through their web site and enable POP/IMAP access in the settings, before adding the account to the Vivaldi Mail client. Additional steps may be necessary (Outlook account security steps, etc.) once it is enabled.
EDIT 10 November 2024: When adding an Outlook account to Vivaldi Mail, using OAuth, Vivaldi Mail will automatically populate the IMAP and SMTP server settings and ports.
EDIT 21 November 2024: According to this page, the settings on the above page for Outlook addresses, also apply to Hotmail, Live and MSN addresses.
I can't add my Microsoft 365 email account to Vivaldi at all, regardless of whether I use OAuth (with the very same credentials that work with other applications I might note) or if I go to the trouble of generating an "app-specific password". It always fails. Is there any fix for this yet?
@Phileosophos
Hi and no, Microsoft 365 email is still not working in the Vivaldi mail client.
I know it is on the, already kilometer long, to do list but with limited resources it seems not possible at moment.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Oh, bummer. I got excited when I saw Vivaldi supported OAuth, seeing how that lets every other app work with Microsoft 365. Oh well. Thanks for the update.
@Phileosophos
Aha really, I read here not even Thunderbird do, Microsoft write it's own proprietary sync code.
Interesting. The last time I tried Thunderbird it worked. I'll give it another go and see. I'll post here if it fails too.
Just for the record: Thunderbird authenticates just fine using OAuth. Vivaldi clearly seems to be the problem.
@Phileosophos
Thanks for testing, I have only a simple Outlook account and this work in Vivaldi.
I can find the thread anymore but iirc it was not the login but sync changes to the 365 account.
I cant test this and I hope other users and/or a mail developer steps by to clear this up.
Cheers, mib
mossman
FWIW Vivaldi has no problem with Microsoft mail and OAuth - my Hotmail is fine.
Over the last couple of years, most corporate accounts on O365 have become locked to Microsoft-only products by the admin!
I suspect you last used Thunderbird before Microsoft made your company an offer it couldn't refuse (exactly the same happened to my company and my wife''s company...).
nickxo
I have been trying to authenticate my school Microsoft account (not an outlook.com email) in Vivaldi, but without success. Interestingly, it works well in Thunderbird. I also attempted to switch from 'smtp-mail.outlook.com' to 'smtp.office365.com,' but that didn’t help either. This issue persists with or without OAuth enabled.
The errors I encountered are:
- In Vivaldi Settings: Mail: 'Login for smtp-mail.outlook.com failed' or 'Login for smtp.office365.com failed'.
- In the Network tab of DevTools: '(failed) net::ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED'.
Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance!
@nickxo
Hi, please check: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94603/outlook-e-mail
The last few posts should shed a light on this.
Cheers, mib
nickxo
@mib2berlin
Thanks, mib.
I hope Vivaldi will support it in the future—I’m looking forward to that.
I'm trying to connect my Outlook account to Vivaldi but every option I try is not working.
First I try to setup with this settings:
I also try to change Connection Security to SSL/TLS (Recommended) - same error as in the screenshot.
Now I use OAuth:
I also tried the information from here:
https://support.microsoft.com/de-de/office/pop-imap-und-smtp-einstellungen-für-outlook-com-d088b986-291d-42b8-9564-9c414e2aa040
I think I tried all possible options but I'm without idea now. Is there any trick how to connect outlook mails to Vivaldi if there is no bug in Vivaldi?
Outlook mail can no longer be accessed using the account's regular password, while using a third-party client. The user must use OAuth now.
The Connection Security setting for Outlook's SMTP server should on StartTLS, not SSL/TLS.
SSL/TLS does not use Port 587 as shown in your graphic, it uses Port 465. StartTLS uses Port 587.
I would also suggest removing the account from the mail client and add it back in anew, using OAuth and with the above SMTP settings.
Also, you must login to the Outlook account through the desktop and enable POP/IMAP access, if this is not already enabled. These instructions are also on the link below.
@Phileosophos Microsoft 365 accounts use the Exchange protocol, which is proprietary to Microsoft. I do not believe Vivaldi will be able to add this to the mail client, due to its proprietary status.
-
Thanks for the information @edwardp
I now tried to add it again with the suggested data. But when I select Use OAuth and click on update account, i get the error shown on the screenshot.
I also have created an app password which I tried to use instead of the OAuth, also not working.
By the data it should be fine but the login is still not possible. Or did i miss something again?
-
edwardp
@vivalavivaladi Did you log into your Outlook account on desktop and enable POP/IMAP?
And the SMTP server in your new post, is incorrect. See the information in the link I posted above.
-
I hope i have them now correct:
Just when I selected OAuth in the step before, I was unable to insert any password. It skips this part in like 1 second without that i'm pressing any keys. And now I get
"User is authenticated but not connected." in the left corner
This really drives me crazy It seems its easier to build a house than connecting a mail account
-
@vivalavivaladi If you added the account anew, it should have displayed a Microsoft/Outlook login page, in which you would login with your regular account password. Once that is authenticated, the OAuth token is added to Vivaldi Mail and the account should then be accessible through the mail client.
-
@edwardp This is not working, I do not get the window to login with my account details.