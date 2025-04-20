IMAP IDLE
-
FelonMump2025
I've searched for IDLE and found nothing after 2024. IMAP IDLE is a feature that allows an IMAP server to push notifications to a client in real-time, rather than the client having to constantly poll for new messages. This reduces server load and provides faster message delivery. It's described in RFC 2177.
Is RFC 2177 implemented?
-
yojimbo274064400
Where are you searching for IDLE?
FYI: if server capabilities includes IDLE then Vivaldi will uses it; otherwise checks using value set under Check For New Mail
-
FelonMump2025
@yojimbo274064400 I searched for IDLE in these fora.
-
yojimbo274064400
Probably should be mentioned here:
⋮
Checking Frequency
Vivaldi Mail offers 3 frequencies for checking for new messages.
To choose your preferred frequency:
- Go to Settings > Mail > Mail Settings > Check For New Mail.
- Choose between:
- Every Minute
- Every 15 Minutes
- Manually
⋮
[Source: Mail Settings | Vivaldi Browser Help]
as the frequency is ignored if IMAP server capabilities include IDLE. Have raised a bug report for this.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@FelonMump2025 Vivaldi is capable for IMAP IDLE command.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@FelonMump2025 said in IMAP IDLE:
In Linux, with this setting on Manually, it will have new e-mails pushed to the Vivaldi Mail client from the IMAP server in real-time.