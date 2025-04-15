Mailbox does not exist
-
17:44:02.065 error [Mail - imap, [email protected], selectMailbox] Mailbox does not exist
17:44:02.091 error [Mail - imap, [email protected], selectMailbox] Mailbox does not exist
My e-mailadres exists!
-
@Holtj02 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@Holtj02 Which Vivaldi version on which OS?
Adding the account in Settings → Mail worked without issues?
Had you deleted a IMAP folder before with an other mail client or webmail?
Is that a Outlook Exchange server?
Is that the only IMAP account acting like this?
-
@DoctorG
My mail works without issues
I have not deleted an other mail client
The server is from Strato
Yes, this is the only IMAP account acting like this
With kind regards, Jan Willem
-
@Holtj02 Which Vivaldi version ans OS do you use?
I do not know why Vivaldi mail client show such error.
Try to remove IMAP account in Vivaldi Settings → Mail and add the account again.
-
I am using Vivaldi version 7.3.3635.9.x64
I removed the maailacount [email protected] and reinstalled is, but the problem still exitst.
-
@Holtj02 consider editing your previous post and removing your email address - this is a public forum, and a widely known email address can lead to a lot of spam.
Do you have some firewall running that might interfere with the communication between Vivaldi and your server? Mabye you need to change some setting on the server to allow third party apps to connect?
-
@Holtj02 Your SMTP for domain jwcholtslag.nl is smtp.rzone.de?
-
No, my domain for jwcholtslag.nl is smtp.strato.com
-
@Holtj02 Sorry. i posted wrong question. The SMTP has nothing to do with IMAP. Shame on me.
-
@Holtj02 Can you please report that as a bug to Vivaldi?
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@Holtj02 said in Mailbox does not exist:
17:44:02.065 error [Mail - imap, [email protected], selectMailbox] Mailbox does not exist
17:44:02.091 error [Mail - imap, [email protected], selectMailbox] Mailbox does not exist
Would be interesting to have the complete log.
Open Settings → Mail → Advanced Settings → Turn on IMAP log
Close Settings
Open Vivaldi Mail
Open in a new tab
vivaldi:inspect/#apps
Near Vivaldi chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/mail/mail.html click Inspect
In Developer tools window select Console
You can clear the log in Developer Tools with Ctrl+L
I Mail panel tab hit the button dropdown to fetch from the broken account
IMAP traffic is shown in Developer Tools window → Console
You can filter it in Filter field by typing
janwillem@
Perhaps you see more than one error
In Console list use context menu Save as… and save the log
Reply to previous received bug report and attach the log.
I hope my description is understandable.